Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State newly sworn in Governor Col. Kefas Agbu has said that he will prioritize security so that the state will be positioned for strategic development and transformation.

Agbu stated that in his inaugural speech at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo shortly after he was sworn in as the state governor to succeed former governor Darius Ishaku.

He said that insecurity has affected the development of the state as well as development of the individuals who are constrained from even going to their farms for fear of attack.

The governor promise to engage security experts and a other stakeholders to resolve the security situation in the state and attract investment and investors.

The governor further stated that his administration will give priority to youths development, women empowerment and also enable the disabled.

“Only best and qualify hands will be selected to participate in my cabinet, we must give our people hope, am optimistic that if we join hands to leave together as one, me shall succeed and the issue of insecurity will be come an issue of the past.

“My government shall make the necessary amenities and facilities available for better warfare of our people, we must ensure that the people are proud to call Taraba their own, my determination as a governor is to make available proper Health Care and quality education for our people”.

Kefas said his administration will remain accountable and responsible to the people of the state while his doors would remain open for constructive criticism.

The occasion was graced by the former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, former Governors of the state Darius Ishaku and Jolly Nyame and other dignitaries.