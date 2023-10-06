From Magnus Eze, Enugu Romanus Ugwu, Ndubuisi Orji, Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has said his quest to unravel the educational qualifications of President Bola Tinubu is to ensure that “ground rules” for legitimate governance is respected and has, therefore, vowed to pursue the case at the Supreme Court to its logical conclusion.

Atiku, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, at a press briefing, yesterday, in Abuja, said his quest is to ensure the enthronement of truth, morality and accountability in public affairs.

Consequently, he called on the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other well meaning Nigerians to join him in the “campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality and uprightness in our country and in our government.”

He claimed that in the aftermath of the 2023 presidential, he shut out a group of governors, who claimed to be the president’s emissaries.

“Immediately after the election I was told there was a delegation of governors who claimed they were sent by the president, but I did not allow them to get into my house. I did not. I would only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, if the court rules that he is right, that is the end of the fight. At the moment we are at the Supreme Court and there is no any higher court than the supreme court.”

The former vice president, who is contesting the eligibility of President Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential poll, recently had the educational qualifications of the latter delivered to him by the Chicago State University (CSU), based on the order of a United States Court.

This is as his lawyers insisted they have been armed with four issues from the documents obtained from the CSU to upturn the election in the Supreme Court.

Atiku said: “Our elections are established and governed by law and founded on the constitution from which leadership and government in Nigeria alone derive their legitimacy.

“The people look up to us as leaders to respect these rules and, where necessary, to defend them. This is what brings us here. Today, we are called upon again as a people to uphold and defend the ground rules of elective government in our country. The constitution prescribes the requirements for those who seek the highest elective office in the land.

“It should not take months or, indeed, decades, for the institutions concerned to be able to do their work in establishing the credibility of any certificates presented by candidates for public office.

“We undertook this journey at great cost and for important reasons. The ground rules for legitimate governance in our country need to be upheld, and the reputation of our country is at stake. That affects everyone, Nigerians everywhere.

“I am a democrat by conviction and a citizen of a country that I love. The issues at stake in this case require us once more to re-dedicate ourselves to both the country and our constitution.

“Now, we entrust these facts to us all as citizens and as leaders of the institutions charged with interpreting our constitution. I should thank the lawyers both in Nigeria and in the United States, who have assisted us in bringing clarity and definitive answers to these issues that appear to have defied our institutions for nearly a quarter of a century.”

Atiku said the revelations from the documents obtained from the United States has vindicated the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, who he said can now rest in peace given that what he started over two decades ago has come to fruition.

“Gani’s vindication today gives credence to the saying that no matter how fast a lie runs, the truth will someday overtake it.”

He also commended David Hundeyin, an independent journalist whose extraordinary work and those of many more young people like him, he said, have become a source of inspiration.

“Special thanks must be given to the millions of Nigerian youths and citizen journalists too who continue to put out the truth online even when no one is listening. Indeed, the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

“They have put the country first in their firm commitment to unravel the truth and hold leaders accountable. This gives me the hope that we have worthy partners in the struggle to reclaim the country we call home.”

He dismissed insinuations that he betrayed the president, saying they parted ways politically in 2007, after he refused to choose him as his running mate.

“In 2007, we came together to form ACN. And in Lagos at the convention I emerged and I got the ticket. And after the convention a few of our friends who are here, met me and told me Bola want to be running mate. So, I asked of their opinion on Muslim – Muslim tickets. All of them said they objected. So, I asked them why didn’t they tell him? So, that was the end of our political relationship, he broke away as he went ahead and supported Yar’Adua. So, where is the ground for him to say I betray him? I vehemently deny that I stabbed him at the back and till today I don’t have to do Muslim Muslim ticket, I don’t believe that it is right. Our government should reflect our diversity.””

He also disclosed how he helped Tinubu to survive the offensive by President Olusegun Obasanjo. “Those of you who are old enough will remember that in 2003 the PDP took over all the states in the South West, with exemption of Lagos. I stood before Obasanjo and said no, you can’t take Lagos. And he left it. So who is indebted to the other, is it me or Tinubu,” he queried.

One of Atiku’ s lawyers, Kalu Kalu, while responding to questions, said the documents from CSU would be tendered at the Supreme Court, in the PDP candidate’s appeal, against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which ruled in favour of Tinubu.

He alleged that the documents presented to them by the CSU indicates that there were discrepancies in the documentary presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Tinubu.

“The qualifying certificates from Southwest College to Chicago State University bears a female indicating that the document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Also, the CSU admission application form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Government College, Lagos and graduated in 1970 when indeed, the school was established in 1974.

“The same document has it that the owner of that document is a black American and the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship, which means it does not belong to him.

“The same document under deposition says that the ‘A’ (in )Bola A Tinubu is Ahmed. But the NYSC certificate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle.

“On the question of what use will it be in the Supreme Court. It very clear that from decided authorities, the Supreme Court has held that they can accept a party to adduce fresh evidence, as long as certain conditions are met and from what transpired in the proceedings in US courts, and that condition has already been met.

“So, as we speak, our illegality law is very clear that a party at fault cannot be allowed to enjoy the fruit of his illegality.”

•You’re beating tattered drum of shame –APC

The APC has declared that it was unfazed by the claims by Atiku against President Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, it noted that the press conference lacked purpose and delivered nothing except the pitiful regurgitation of lies, mindless distortions and deliberate falsehood on his infantile obsession with the academic record of President Tinubu. It also described him as the man who holds the unenviable title of Nigeria’s most prolific election loser and longest running presidential candidate in history.

“For several weeks now, Nigerians and the world have watched with incredulity Atiku’s display of utter desperation in his failed bid to become the President of Nigeria.

“Earlier on Thursday, he put his desperation in overdrive during his press conference where he addressed some of the issues in his appeal at the Supreme Court and bandied unproven charges against President Tinubu, in a calculated attempt to shamelessly whip up public sentiments and inordinately pressure the Supreme Court.

“We believe Atiku Abubakar should have known better than to demonstrate gross contempt of the highest court by making public comments on a matter that he has submitted to the court for adjudication.

“The major takeaway from his Yar’Adua Centre show, especially at question time, was that Atiku harbours deep animosity towards Tinubu whom he believes was responsible for his electoral woes in 2007, 2015, 2019 and this year.

“In desperation, unbecoming of a statesman who once occupied the second highest office in the land, the PDP candidate in the last election has thrown every decency, decorum, dignity and national respectability out the window on his purposeless judicial voyage of discovery to the United States in search of a magic wand for taking power against the will of the Nigerian electorate loudly expressed in last February’s presidential election.

“Atiku holds the unenviable title of Nigeria’s most prolific election loser and longest running presidential candidate in history, and we see his recent US fishing expedition as the last kick of a roundly rejected presidential aspirant.

“While we sympathise with Atiku for spending a lifetime pursuing unrealised dream, we strongly condemn the perfidious road he has taken and the needless negative exposure of Nigeria and the institution of the Presidency in foreign land.

“We want to urge Atiku to graciously accept his defeat and quietly lick his political wound with some dignity. Nigerians rejected him at the polls, and he cannot get by subterfuge what he failed to get through the ballot box,” the APC noted in the statement.

•Obi responds to Atiku’s invitation to fight for justice

Mr. Peter Obi, the LP candidate said he was open to working with anyone else who wants to help create a country where justice would reign.

Spokesperson for LP, Mr Obiora Ifoh in statement, said Obi was in the Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is focused on that.

“He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves a leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation. This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.

“We, therefore, welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign,” he said.

•Resign, NADECO tells president

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has called for the resignation of President Bola Tinubu over allegations bordering on certificate forgery at Chicago State University, amongst others.

The Presidency on Wednesday insisted that Tinubu’s certificate was from the American varsity and not faked.

But Executive Director, NADECO USA, Lloyd Ukwu, in a statement yesterday, said the responsibility that was commensurate with the office of the President of Nigeria required utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law.

“The allegations of forgery, if proven true, not only cast a shadow over the presidency but also undermine the credibility of Nigeria on the international stage,” he said.

Ukwu who noted that the group was the first to call for the president’s resignation following the Chicago State University certificate scandal reiterated the call.

“NADECO being a prominent voice for democracy, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria, is deeply concerned about recent allegations regarding the authenticity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic credentials. In the light of the evidence pointing towards forgery of a certificate from Chicago State University, NADECO calls upon President Tinubu to resign from his position as the President of the most populous black country in the world.

“Forgery is a serious offense both in the United States and Nigeria, carrying severe legal consequences. According to U.S. law, the penalty for forgery can include imprisonment and fines. In Nigeria, forgery is a criminal offense under various sections of the Criminal Code and Penal Code, with potential penalties ranging from imprisonment to fines, depending on the circumstances.

“NADECO believes that holding a position of such immense responsibility as the President of Nigeria requires the utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law. The allegations of forgery, if proven true, not only cast a shadow over the presidency but also undermine the credibility of Nigeria on the international stage. Such actions risk bringing international embarrassment to our great nation,” he stated.

The pro-democracy group charged leaders to live above board, being exemplary to the citizens they represent.

It stated that Nigeria was grappling with myriads of challenges, stressing that the allegations of forgery were enough distraction for the president and leading the country to international embarrassment.

“In these challenging times, Nigeria needs a leader who can focus on the pressing issues facing our country, such as security, economic stability, and social development, without the distraction of forgery allegations. A voluntary resignation would demonstrate a commitment to the principles of accountability and transparency that NADECO has long advocated for.

“NADECO calls upon all relevant authorities, both in Nigeria and the United States, to thoroughly investigate these allegations to ensure justice is served. We also urge President Tinubu to reflect upon the gravity of the situation, consider the best interests of Nigeria and its people and resign.”