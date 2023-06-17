By Sunday Ani

German-born footballer, David Stockbrink, is longing to play for Nigeria in the nearest future. At this stage, the 16-year-old born to a Nigerian mother and German father is eligible to represent either country at international level.

Born in Cologne on October 30, 2006, David, who currently plays for FC Monchengladbach Football Academy, graduated from U13 and U15 district selection in Bundesliga and has bagged 11 goals and seven assists in 20 matches this season and was voted MOTM on six occasions.

He was voted MOTM against Borussia Monchengladbach and Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2021, as well as against Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund and SC Paderborn last year.

The left-footed player has pace and is good at taking shots and dribbling. A striker, he plays left and right wings, offensive midfield and left back.

David explained why he prefers to play for Nigeria; “First, it’s my choice. Also, my mother loves it as well as my father. Through the strong connection between me and my mother and my numerous visits, I feel connected to Nigeria; I am attracted to Nigeria.

“My father also supports me and he sees big opportunities in playing for the Nigerian national team and is very happy about it.”

Considering the array of players also wanting to play for Nigeria, does he think he can make it through the selection process? David responded: “I absolutely do because many coaches have told me already how good my way of playing football is.”

He points at Victor Osimhen as his role model, describing him as “a great player with a great mindset, which I think is very exemplary.”

He recalled that he actually started at the age of three to play for his home club in Sunday League and after nine years, he played in a tournament against some good teams and was outstanding, making a good team to offer him a trial, which was successful.

“I went to SV Straelen where I had one of the best times by only playing second lowest division, becoming the top-scorer in the league, which made 2 NLZs (Nachwuchs-Leistung-Zentrum, best teams in Germany) offer me a trial.

“I went to Rot-Weiß Oberhausen, where I played Bundesliga (the highest division in Germany). It wasn’t a great year and I was forced to go to another club where I can play more. I went for one year to ASV Süchteln, where I played very much and played the second highest division.

“I was the top scorer in my team, but the team was relegated in the end, which also forced me to go to a better club. I got four offers from two division teams and in the end; I went to FC Mönchengladbach, where I currently play.

“I played very much and going deeper into the season, I even got better, scored more goals and assisted more. I learned more positions also because of a coaching change.

“Now, we have to play qualification for the second division by playing three games, where we have to win at least two games.”

Indeed, David has been acquainting himself with the Nigerian pattern of play. Whenever he visited Nigeria with his mother, which is quite regular, he trains and plays with upcoming footballers at Agbor, Delta State, and he believes he is in touch with his Nigerian roots and fits into its type of football.

About one-third of his co-players in his club are Blacks and he feels that has given him the added advantage of being very comfortable, saying that blending into the national team will be easy.

In a recent interview with a sports publication, his mother, Mrs Augustina Ogonne Stockbrink (nee Agbon), who hails from Umunede in Ika North East Local Council of Delta State, explained why she would love her son to play for Nigeria’s national team, saying: “I will be very proud for my son to represent my country, Nigeria.

“I want him to play for Nigeria because he was born and brought up in Germany, so representing Nigeria will give him more opportunity to be part of his root.

“It won’t be out of place for him to switch nationality and play for Nigeria. He loves Nigeria and would like to get an invitation to play for Nigeria’s national team soon. It would be great to play for Nigeria.

“I know there are a lot of quality players and competition in every position, but David is not bothered by that, because it is part of his job to fight for a shirt if given a chance.”

His father, Mr Eckhard Stockbrink, enthused: “I like the idea of David wanting to play Nigeria; it is a great chance and wonderful thing.

“I support him, it is an honour, also because I love Nigeria too, my wife is from there and I want David to choose which nation he wants to play for.

“David is a very good boy, open-minded and very friendly. I know he can cope with every player, team and situation there. I hope he makes it into the Nigerian national team.

“He started his football career in our village, Bracht, since 14 years ago. He loves playing and never wanted to do any other thing except football and attending school.”

According to his mother: “It will be a dream come true for David and I if he is called up to the Nigerian national team.”