Social media celebrity and boss of Zeeclass Beauty, Anastencia Ezenwa aka The Awoof Mama of Instagram has skicked-off an Awoof Campaign giving out her makeup brand products at what she describes at ridiculously discounted prices on her Instgaram platform ahead of the launch of the Zeeclass Makeup, her makeup brand, billed for February 2019.

Speaking Anastencia said: “I know how it feels wanting something but then the price tag becomes a hindrance. I came to crash prices but then I thought to myself again; you can extend this by helping other brands sell out stock that they’ve had for a while or could not sell because they don’t have the online customer base yet and then, I started running Awoof ads for brands and the testimony has been mind blowing!

READ ALSO: Apostle Sediq celebrates birthday in grand style

She added: “Personally, I deal in makeup products and right now I’m super excited to mention that the Zeeclass Makeup brand will be launched in February, 2019. I intend to continue selling other brands after Zeeclass Beauty Products launch but I assure you that with the wide range of products I’m currently working on, my clients will get that amazing look they crave for because at Zeeclass Beauty, we believe every woman is born gorgeous.

“Are you a small business owner or a cooperate organisation? Do you want to clear your old stock and cash out alongside? Bring your deal to Awoof Mama and let me run Awoof for you; let’s win together.” she concluded.