Rita Okoye

Socialite and social media celebrity, Anastencia Ezenwa, popularly known as The Awoof Mama of Instagram has started an Awoof spree Campaign giving out her makeup brand products Lipstain, Eyeshadow Palletes, Lip Liners etc all selling at Awoof prices in her Instagram platform @zeeclassbeautyworld.

The young champ and CEO, Zeeclass beauty is partnering with other entrepreneurs to sell products at a ridiculously discounted price.

She also hinted that all is set for the launching of the Zeeclass makeup brand in February , 2019.

According to Anastencia, ” I know how it feels wanting something but the price tag becomes a hindrance.

“I came to crash prices but then I thought to myself again; you can extend this to helping other brands sell out their items that they have had for a while or could not sell because they don’t have the online customer base yet and then I started running Awoof Ads for brands and the testimonies have been mind blowing.

READ ALSO: Georgia’s first female president sworn in

“Personally I deal on makeup products, I sell different brands of makeup products but right now I am super excited to mention that the zeeclass makeup products will be launched February, 2019.

“I intend to continue selling other brands after zeeclass launch but I assure you that my wide range of products I am currently working on will give you that amazing looks you crave for because here at zeeclass beauty we believe every woman is born gorgeous. Are you a small business owner or A cooperate organisation?

“Do you want to clear your old stock and cash out alongside? Bring your deal to Awoof mama let me run Awoof for you. Let’s win together,” she said.