Daniel Kanu

The Senator representing Adamawa North and Chairman, Senate committee on creative economy, Ishaku Abbo has said there is a need to open up the entertainment sector as a stable and reliable revenue source as well as a credible employment generating sector

He noted further that the commission is expected to look into disputes within the entertainment Industry such as disputes between Artists and Record labels.

More importantly, he disclosed further that the commission will be a regulatory body for the entertainment industry in the mould of NCC in telecommunications industry and NBC in broadcasting industry.

Senator Abbo in a statement made available to Daily Sun harped on the need to make the sector more viable and beneficial for all operators as well as revenue for the country.

Part of statement reads “”NIGEU Sponsored a bill for an act to establish Creative Economy Commission ( CEC) in a bill number 2023 SB 124.

“”The bill will open up the entertainment sector as a stable and reliable revenue and employment source for Nigeria through the development of entertainment hubs in each state in Nigeria.

Recall that Senator Abbo while visiting the Family of MOHBAD promised to sponsor the bill so as to harmonize critical issues affecting stakeholders in the sector.

The bill has passed First reading.