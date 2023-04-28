From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, said the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre was established to address observed lapses in the operational and administrative activities of the Nigerian Army.

He said the center which became fully operational on January, 26, 2023, is among others charged with the responsibilities to serve as a research organisation for the Nigerian Army through formulation and development of policy frameworks.

Gen Yahaya, made this known at while declaring open the Inaugural Lecture and Orientation Programme of the center titled “From Colonial Occupation to a National Force, Nigerian Army Past Experience, Present Realities and Future Prospects” held at its headquarters at Giri, Abuja.

He listed Other roles and responsibilities of the Centre to include developing plans for the entrenchment and preservation of Nigerian Army Heritage, monitoring the implementation of bilateral agreements that affect the Nigerian Army and institutionalizing and mainstreaming novel solutions to tactical, operational, administrative and logistics challenges of the Nigerian Army.

In addition to these responsibilities, the COAS, said the Centre will regularly receive list of Key Strategic Issues from Army Headquarters for consideration while also supporting the research and development efforts of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS, who commended the management of the center for the lecture, expressed the hope that the outcome of the thought-provoking discussion, will kickstart and give direction to the future of its activities.

On the security challenges bedeviling the country and the steps he took to address them, the COAS said “On assumption of command as the Chief of Army Staff, I was very much conscious of the growing threats to national security by non-state actors in a complex and dynamic environment.

He said “I identified the compelling need to urgently reposition the Nigerian Army to conduct operations in order to effectively defeat the threats and contain the myriad of security challenges facing the Country.

On this premise, I articulated my vision to have “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”. The vision is hinged on 4 Pillars of Command which are Professionalism, Readiness, Administration and Cooperation.

“The professional conduct and discipline of personnel across the country especially as exemplified in the recently concluded general elections have no doubt confirmed that the pillars of command were achieved. We will continue to keep in focus these pillars of command as we address the security issues facing our dear country”.

The one day lecture was attended by past Chiefs of Army Staff, retired senior officers, the academia among other invited guests.