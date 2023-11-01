Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, says he participated in Tuesday’s Police Council meeting to project what he described as the pressing security situation in his area.

The Police Council meeting wp which was presided over by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, was attended by Governor Lawal, alongside some other Governors, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the Council during the meeting formally confirmed Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive IGP.

According to the statement, “Governor Lawal deemed it crucial to participate in Council meeting as it provided a platform to discuss the pressing security situation in Zamfara State and work towards lasting solutions.

“Governor Dauda Lawal views the Police Council meeting as an opportunity to engage in fruitful discussions with fellow state Governors and other council members on matters of utmost importance for development.”

“After the Police Council meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal proceeded to another meeting of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governors held at the Oyo Governor’s lodge where they discussed essential party issues, particularly ways to make the PDP move forward.”