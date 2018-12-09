“A million dollars is not a lot of money. Hopefully, I should be able to go semi-nude after all, I did it for my birthday shoot and I wasn’t paid a dime!”
Damilola Owojiri
Dark, bold and beautiful actress, Adediwura Adelugba aka Wuragold has starred in movies like Closet, Lizard, Deep Heart and Bile among others. In this chat with Entertainer, the single mum of one opens up on how she got into the motion picture industry, the birth of her foundation and why she held a semi-nude photo shoot to commemorate her 40th birthday recently.
How did you come into acting?
I got introduced to the industry through a marketer I met through a sister of mine a couple of years back and then I was invited for an audition. Luckily I was offered the lead role and ever since I’ve never looked back.
What inspired your foundation Giving is Fun?
I’d say I got the inspiration from my mum. Being a widow she went through hell training her kids. And besides, naturally, I love to give; I enjoy it because it gives me inexplicable joy! So in all I would say I feel fulfilled whenever I give because I feel God’s using me to touch lives.
What’s happening between you and your friends, Liz Da-Silva and Regina Chukwu? We have noticed that there’s a change in your friendship with them?
All I can say is that we’re still very cool as friends.
If not acting, what would you have been?
Maybe a musician (laughter). You see, I love to sing as much as I love acting. However, I’m very busy working on my NGO and asides that, I also market designer clothes, perfumes and accessories.
How do you handle your male admirers?
Very simple! I appreciate them with a big thank you whenever they pay me a compliment.
You’re gorgeous! How would you describe your style?
Style is being simple but classy. I hate it when there’s a lot on my body. Sometimes, I could decide to be dramatic and that’s when you see me in bum shorts or micro skirts and I also like revealing my cleavage.
How do you cope with acting and motherhood?
It used to be very challenging but I’ve grown up. I can assure you that I’m coping very well.
Your 40th birthday shoot sent tongues wagging, what inspired the semi-nude pictures?
Wow! Are you serious! Well, I just wanted to be extremely dramatic so I decided to drop the banger of a photo shoot! I wanted my 40th birthday to be unforgettable.
Can you act semi-nude or nude for a million dollars?
A million dollars is not a lot of money. Hopefully, I should be able to go semi-nude after all, I did it for my birthday shoot and I wasn’t paid a dime!
Are you living the life of your dreams?
Not really but I’m still grateful and contented.
What project are you working on at the moment?
I’m working on a documentary entitled Widow’s Story.
What should your fans watch out for coming from you?
They should watch out for my signature all over the world by God’s grace.
Could you appreciate your fans in a sentence?
I love you all and God bless you.
