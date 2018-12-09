“A million dollars is not a lot of money. Hopefully, I should be able to go semi-nude after all, I did it for my birthday shoot and I wasn’t paid a dime!”

Damilola Owojiri

Dark, bold and beautiful actress, Adediwura Adelugba aka Wuragold has starred in movies like Closet, Lizard, Deep Heart and Bile among others. In this chat with Entertainer, the single mum of one opens up on how she got into the motion picture industry, the birth of her foundation and why she held a semi-nude photo shoot to commemorate her 40th birthday recently.

How did you come into acting?

I got introduced to the industry through a marketer I met through a sister of mine a couple of years back and then I was invited for an audition. Luckily I was offered the lead role and ever since I’ve never looked back.

What inspired your foundation Giving is Fun?

I’d say I got the inspiration from my mum. Being a widow she went through hell training her kids. And besides, naturally, I love to give; I enjoy it because it gives me inexplicable joy! So in all I would say I feel fulfilled whenever I give because I feel God’s using me to touch lives.