Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has declared that he deserves reelection based on his sterling performance in the last 43 months and his vision for the state in the years ahead.

He said his re-election would also bring stability to the political space since the newly adopted Imo Charter of Equity would bring about orderly transfer of power beginning with his reelection.

Uzodimma spoke in the United States of America on a day a former Secretary to the state government,Sir Jude Ejiogu, endorsed him for a second tenure, saying other candidates were no match to him.

Speaking at the annual convention of Imo State Congress of America Inc(ISCA) in Houston, Texas, Uzodimma expressed confidence that Imo people would return him to office based purely on his outstanding performance.

The governor, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, noted that he started from nothing to post the incredible performance that has seen him transform the state in all sectors.

He said apart from prudently managing the resources of the state, including eliminating corruption, he has ensured his administration is not tainted by corruption as was the case in the past. He noted that contrary to the sing song of the opposition concerning insecurity in the state, he has been able to tame the monster, notwithstanding the fact that insecurity in Imo is politically contrived

“I can assure you that the security situation in the state is far better than what it was three years ago. But don’t forget that the opposition contrived the insecurity, starting with the jail break at Owerri Correctional facility. But to the glory of God and the efforts of the security agencies, we have curbed the situation.”

Uzodimma regretted that those who foisted the state of insecurity wanted to use it to slow him down but declared that they could not stop him as he had delivered both in infrastructure and good governance generally.

“From our road revolution to urban renewal, from automation of the civil service to Youth empowerment and from health to education, I have made the difference and imo people as the beneficiaries can testify to that. I believe they will reward me with reelection,” he said.

He called on the people to question the opposition politicising insecurity of their contribution to stem the tide even when they could not condemn the beheading of traditional rulers and other heinous crimes.

“It is easy for them to use insecurity as a campaign propaganda. But ask them what they have done to condemn what has been happening. Do they need to be governor before they can speak out against evil, or were they justifying the crimes because Hope Uzodimma and his allies were the victims?” he asked

The governor also spoke about his vision of making Imo State the economic hub of the South with the dredging of Oguta Lake to Orashi River to Degema to Atlantic ocean, which he said would also enhance the economy of the South East. He urged Imo people to ignore those he called rabble rousers and support his reelection for the political stability of the state.

He said with the newly adopted Imo Charter of Equity, which supports his reelection after which power would naturally shift to another zone, unnecessary rancour and acrimony would be eliminated in the political process.

However, the former SSG, Ejiogu, emphasised that even without the charter, Uzodimma has merited reelection.

Ejiogu, who was one of the APC Governorship aspirants that stepped down for the governor in 1999, expressed satisfaction with his performance and urged Imo people to return him to office.

President of Imo State Congress of America, Mr. Sam Ude, expressed appreciation to Governor Uzodimma for sending a high cabinet member to brief them on the performance of his administration.

Ude said apart from being satisfied with the briefing, the officials of the association would be looking forward to meeting the governor physically in no distant time.