By Rita Okoye, [email protected]

Beautiful and curvy actress, Kenechukwu Ezeh, has vowed never to go under the knife to enhance her beauty.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Enugu State-based actress said, “I’m beautiful with the right amount of curves. So, I don’t need any beauty surgery or liposuction. The best I can do is to make my teeth whiter because I love to smile and laugh. I would want my teeth to always be a beauty to behold. Moreover, I’m a scaredy-cat to go under the knife. My appendix surgery alone was a drama to behold in the theater. It was not funny at all.”

Ezeh, who was alleged to be the third wife of filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere, told Saturday Sun that it’s all rumour, as she has nothing to do with the serial husband.

“I’m still in shock. A blogger said I’m the one, whereas I’m not. The girl in the photos circulating looked slimmer and lighter. Some people could recognize that I’m not the one. But then the normal or typical Nigerian concluded it was me. I can never forget the day I saw the story online. It was on February 14. I was on set shooting and my colleague showed me the post on blogs. The blogger said we’re loved up on Val’s Day. This is so funny and embarrassing at the same time. They actually posted a girl walking somewhere like an airport. That girl is not me. I’ve built a beautiful, respectable brand for myself for one to pull down. And I will never jeopardize my brand. I’m not married or in any relationship with Tchidi Chikere,” she insisted.