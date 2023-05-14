Afro beat singer Seun Kuti has explained why he assaulted a policeman in a viral video which captured him allegedly committing felony on Third Mainland Bridge.

Reacting via his Instastory on Saturday, Kuti said the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

He said the policeman had apologized and he had forgiven him.

He warned those saying he was chasing clout to mind their business and not let the police officer lose his job.

Kuti wrote, “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

Meanwhile, in the video making the rounds on the internet, Seun Kuti could be seen lambasting the policeman after slapping him.