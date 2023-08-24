….denies shooting by security operatives

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) Mr. Mark Okoye has warned the hoodlums operating under the bridge of Nkpor flyover in Idemili North local government area to vacate the area or face the wrath of Anambra state government.

He denied the alleged shooting and dispersing of traders and business owners by security agents at the under the bridge, saying that hoodlums raised false alarm.

The MD who spoke through the Executive Director of the agency Dr. Ejike Osisioma while reacting to alleged protest and shooting as said by the Chairman of Amafor Nkpor community Sir. Emma Idemili, urged those operating under the bridge managed by Anambra Business Link Limited to vacant the place.

He stated that Anambra State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2016 with Business Link Limited to build, manage, operate and transfer to government who built the park under the bridge but some hoodlums invaded the place illegally collecting revenue and pocketing the money.

He noted that some hoodlums and touts who engaged in illegal business under the bridge were hiding under Amafor Nkpor community to cover up by trying to incite the people who were ignorant of MoU signed by state government.

According to him, “the flyover was constructed by the state government but after some time the under bridge was turned to waste dump and criminals used the place as hide out. So, the government decided to make good use of the place by bringing company to put the place in good condition after signing MoU. The company Business Link built the park under the bridge and started operating the business based on the agreement until recently when the hoodlums returned there claiming ownership.

“The land owners including the community were paid compensation during the construction of the flyover which made the government full owners of the project. Some hoodlums are hiding under the community leaders to cause unnecessary tension alleging what did not happen. We are not aware of any shooting or disturbance under the bridge by the security agencies.

“There was vacate notice telling those doing illegal business and collecting revenue to vacate the place but they refuse but state government is ready to take over what belong to it and protect the interest of the investor. They alleged that Federal Ministry of works gave them approval to be there which was false. The approval was on service lane where tricycle operate and not the under bridge.

“The activities of hoodlums at the under bridge is economy sabotage which government cannot tolerate. The revenue being generated is used to provide infrastructural developments. We want all and sundry to join governor Soludo led government to make Anambra Dubia of Nigeria” Okoye stated.