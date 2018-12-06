Managing Director of Access Bank Plc. Herbert Wigwe has assured that Financial technology would in the next few years transform the face of financial services as the next big thing in Africa. Wigwe made this observation at the 3rd National Fintech Conference and Africa Fintech Festival 2018 Edition in Lagos, Wednesday. READ ALSO: SEC inaugurates FinTech Roadmap Committee Speaking on the theme of the conference: “Fintech – Beyond and Hype”, the Access Bank boss noted that while banks and financial service providers might feel threatened by the presence of Fintech, it would most likely improve traditional financial services, rather than phase it out.

“This means that financial service sector has a chance to grow alongside Fintech, through co-creation, collaboration and cooperation. “Fintech in Africa is on the rise, as startups in various countries across the continent mobilise to solve financial problems, including payments, credit, savings and investments. “Over the past two years in Africa, the word Fintech has grown from being just a technology buzzword to becoming the real deal and the must have.

“Fintech is already changing the traditional financial service sector we used to know and it is impacting how increasing numbers of individuals and businesses conduct their financial transactions and businesses,” Wigwe said. The bank chief said that according to Disrupt Africa’s Finnovating for Africa Report, the continent began to witness a boom in Fintech startups in 2015 and currently home to over 300 startups.