From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse and rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, were among eminent Nigerians that listed how Nigeria could remain on the path of peace and sustained national cohesion.

This is as Ozekhome begged President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the country’s constitution by releasing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) unconditionally.

They spoke at the second edition of ‘Handshake across Nigeria’, organized by a leading Igbo think tank, Nzuko Umunna in Enugu on Friday.

Obi stated that despite happenings in the country, there was no alternative to peace for the sake of national development.

He commended Nzuko Umunna headed by former minister of power, Prof. Chinedum Nebo, for their initiative in trying to engineer good governance and ensure peaceful and harmonious coexistence between the Igbo and other Nigerians.

Delivering a keynote address on “Building bridges for a new Nigeria,” he expressed sadness that a Nigerian court ordered the release of Kanu but the federal government filed for a stay of that.

Ozekhome, who is the lead counsel for the IPOB leader,. insisted that Kanu never jumped bail as was erroneously bandied by the federal government.

He said, Kanu rather escaped to save his life, which was heavily under threat during the invasion of his home by the armed soldiers.

“We are telling the federal government that this is not proper. Set this man free. Nnamdi Kanu is not well. He has ear pains. The DSS doctors have confirmed that he is not doing well, health wise.

“But they would still not allow him access to his own private doctor.

“We have told the Supreme Court to do the needful. The case has been adjourned till 11th of May.

“Please sir, on my bended knees, you can order the release of Nnamdi Kanu today. You can do it through the Attorney General of the Federation, who has the power to discontinue the case.

“You don’t have to wait for the Supreme Court decision before you do the right thing.

“For the information of those harbouring the thought that it was an illegality or unconstitutionality, his self determination agitation, is in line with the Article 20 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948); African Charter of Human and People’s Rights; Article 3&4 of United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People (2007) among others,” he explained.

The Tor Tiv and chairman of the Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, said the Handshake Across Nigeria by Nzuko Umunna is what Nigerians everywhere need to do.

Newly inaugurated president of Nzuko Umunna, Nebo, explained that the group’s major focus will be the economic integration of the South East and Igbo speaking areas.

“We will work with Ohanaeze Ndigbo to provide channels for cohesive engagement. We will do our best to do heavy lifting in areas of economic integration, health and education advocacy and sustaining national alliance with our partners.

“Handshakes Across Nigeria is a channel for the continuous engagement of our partners in the new Nigeria project and we shall continue to oil this vehicle,” he said.