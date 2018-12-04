Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

State Director of the National Orientation Agency [NOA], Dr Emmanuel Abah, yesterday blamed poverty, illiteracy, and bad governance as factors responsible for the continued perpetuation of electoral malpractices in Nigeria despite campaigns against it.

He also blamed desperate politicians for capitalizing on this perceived lacuna to promote electoral abuse for their selfish ends; saying that if left unhandled, the situation might not be abated anytime soon.

Abah stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital at the ongoing 4-day pre-election dialogue themed Towards Credible 2019 Election organized by South Saharan Social Development Organization [SSDO] sponsored by Open Society Initiative of West Africa [OSIWA] and Department for International Development [DFID].

READ ALSO Yuletide: Shun night journey, NEMA advises travelers

Abah said: “You can see that so many things including bad governance cause it. After giving them the message, bad governance makes people to show apathy; they will tell you that the government has not met up with their desires.

“Another one is the politicians who are bent on perpetuating electoral abuse. New people come in with wrong idea about democracy and elections. Another thing is poverty and ignorance. Some people do it because of poverty or ignorance”, he added.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director of SSDO, Nkechi Igwe, who was represented by the Programme Officer, Good Governance and Community Development, Blessing Uchendu, said that the group would sustain their campaign for credible election until it is achieved.