From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in next year’s Governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Obakhan, has called on political parties to field candidates from Edo Central to ensure fairness, equity and justice as the region was yet to rule the state since 1999 safe for the truncated 18 months reign of Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor was removed by a court.

“I hear people talking about Edo South having the capacity to win the election but I ask where is the place of fairness, equity and justice in our politics? Edo Central should be given the opportunity to rule the state this time.

“The narratives have changed and whoever wins must have done a lot of work during the campaigns. However, Edo Central should be given a chance in the state”, Obhakhan pleaded in Benin yesterday.

He said political leaders can longer take for granted the power of the electorate as the days of queueing behind a favoured candidate was over adding that political parties now know that they need to field their best if they intend to win an election.

Obhakhan pointed out that the last election, which saw many notable political leaders including President Bola Tinubu losing their states to opposition parties was an eye opener to political leaders and aspirants, stressing that many voters are now aware of the power they have in deciding the fate of the country.

“The people are the ones to decide who the party will present for election. The last election has shown that the right candidates must be fielded by political parties if they hope to win elections.

“Gone are the days when political leaders would present, back candidates and instruct party faithful to queue behind them. The right candidate must be presented or parties risk losing elections”, he warned.