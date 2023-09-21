From Fred Itua, Abuja

As military coups spread across Africa, experts in the fields of political science, international relations and security have decried what they described as the dearth of progressive democracy and collapse of governance in Africa.

They noted that predictions of coups have not taken effect in Nigeria mainly as a result of the influence of ethnicity and religion.

This is even as they lamented that the West African sub-region was fast becoming a fragile entity with frustrated population, and called for progressive and grassroot rebuilding of the population.

At a roundtable discussion organised by the Department of Political Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka with the theme, “The rumbles in the West African sub-region: Causes, dynamics and challenges”, the experts noted that the threat by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to invade Niger Republic was a prompting from the West and attributed the cause of the political instability in the sub-region to certain factors which were largely ignored by the political leaders for a long time.

According to them, the resurgence of military takeover of political power in West Africa was motivated by hopelessness and frustration of the people, warning against miniaturing of the civic space as well as demarketing of democratic governance and democratic institution.

Speaking at the event, a scholar from the National Defence College, Abuja, Dr. Nnia Okereke insisted that the resurgent coups drew attention to myriads of conditions that needed to be addresses, noting that the challenge drew attention to the fact that development remained a serious challenge in the sub-region.

He warned that using the parliament dominated by party men to secure tenure elongation for political leaders were not ideal for democracy.

Equally speaking, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbaria, Professor OBC Nwankwo expressed shock that instead of governments becoming responsive to the yearning of the people, what was witnessed was a total collapse of governance.

“What is important in the coups is the extent people are willing and ready to take charge of their affairs and to decolonize their minds.

“Emancipation is important. Let us stop taking standard from the West. Everything we are doing, even in Nigeria, is to please the West

“Unless we emancipate ourselves and decolonize our minds, we cannot make progress,” he said.

Earlier, the Head of the Department of Political Science of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Jaja Nwanegbo called for a thorough retrospection by African leaders on the causes of military takeover of political power in the region, with a commitment towards ensuring that the resources of the continent served the interest of the people.