From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPMWA), Prince Akpan Ikim, has disclosed the reason Akwa Ibom State has won the cleanest state in the country for five consecutive years.

Akwa Ibom emerged as the cleanest state in Nigeria for five consecutive years -2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, a rare achievement since the state was created in 1987.

The agency which was established by law in the year 2000, was said to have remained comatose till 2018 when it was reconstituted with a new 8-member board.

Ikim told Daily Sun after appearing at the Season 2 of the state inter-ministerial Press Briefing, anchored by the state commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, in Uyo, that the reconstitution of the agency was the tonic needed to turn round the fortunes of the agency into an award-winning entity since it was borne out of the vision of the governor for a safer, cleaner and greener environment for all; in order to encourage industrialization and investment opportunities to thrive.

” The year from 2018 to date has not only witnessed a speed of light progression of activities but a timeline hallmarked in commitment to the duty of transforming the Akwa Ibom State environment through global best practices and cutting-edge approaches on environmental management, to the edge of international and national envy.

“There was a long-overlooked problem that was staring at the faces of the people of Akwa Ibom State in the face. The problem was the long-neglected environment which the Akwa Ibom people had inhabited since its inception in 1987.

“Residents and indigenes had disproportionately borne environmental burdens like contamination, flooding, poor vegetation-controlled streets, blocked drainages, unorganized waste disposal system and waste-burdened and cluttered streets, all resulting from poor waste management system.

“That act of reconstitution of AKSEPMWA reaffirmed every right of Akwa Ibomite to breathe freely, live in an uncontaminated land and have a safe, green and healthy environment, and AKSEPMWA stands to protect and defend that right.” He said.

Reeling out many achievements of the current board which have made the state win back-to-back for five consecutive years the cleanest state in Nigeria award, the board chairman said one major achievement was the repeal of the 2000 AKSEPMWA law which had become obsolete in managing the environment in the 2nd century.

He said in the years to come and in order for the state to retain its pole position as the cleanest state in Nigeria, the agency plans to institute Special sanitation corps; Market sanitation corps, clean-up clubs in schools. Community Sanitation Corps, AKSEPMWA Enforcement Unit and Recycling processes.

“While the past five years have seen great progress, yet much work remains in the years to come; we will continue to work with the state, stakeholders and local leaders to identify, aid, and of empower areas most strained by environmental challenges.

“By this time, we shall improve quality of life by and expand economic opportunity in overburdened communities. And recognizing that these same communities may suffer disproportionately due to climate change, we must cut carbon emissions, develop more home-grown clean energy, and harness more best practices, and schemes. Internationally attuned practices and prepare for the impacts of a changing climate that we are already feeling across our country.”