By Vivian Onyebukwa

Oluwakemi Ajayi is a Lagos-based fashion designer, fashion entrepreneur and a fashion tutor. She is the Creative Director and Co-Founder of a female clothing brand ‘Wearlala”.

Born in the United Kingdom but raised in Abuja, Nigeria, she had her primary and secondary school education in Abuja before proceeding to the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where she bagged a Bachelor of Technology in Physics and Telecommunications. Currently, she is doing her Master’s Degree programme in Fashion Business and Management at the University for the Creative Arts, Epsom. She spoke to Saturday Sun on her brand and explained why African designs are becoming more popular around the world.

Why did you go into fashion designing?

My mum who is a lover of arts encouraged me to sign up for a fashion design/dressmaking course while I was at the university. I usually went for the classes during the holidays. As time went on, I developed a keen passion in clothing and textile, drafting patterns and dressmaking. Overtime I had mastered the skill of fashion designing and decided to turn it into a career because it allows me express my ideas and bring my visions to life.

How did you come up with the label name, “Wearlala”?

That was entirely my husband’s idea who is a co-founder of the brand. We wanted a name that will cut across any fashionable item and not necessarily clothes, and then we coined out ‘lala’ from my nickname Kemolala. So we came up with Wearlala, which is a combination of wear and ‘lala.’

Tell us how you got started in the industry?

I have been making clothes since 2010 as a freelance dressmaker and designer, but the business was registered officially in 2018. Wearlala is a female bespoke women’s brand that is strongly inspired by passion for creativity and seeks to bring a balance between the African culture and westernization. We gained strong ground in the industry through the influence of social media. Asides creating and making bespoke clothing for our numerous customers, I also share loads of fashion contents like sewing tutorials and Do It Yourself (DIY) projects on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to serve as a source of inspiration to aspiring designers.

How do you stay up to date with the latest fashion trends and incorporate them into your designs?

I stay updated by following trends and trying to get inspiration from social media, fashion publications, fashion data bases like Business of Fashion, Vogue Business, WG:SN; a trend forecasting company that helps you get ahead of the right trends in fashion and other subscription-based companies that give future insights and innovations in fashion related topics and other sectors.

How do you incorporate sustainability and ethical practices into your designs and production process?

When designing a dress and also during consultation with my clients, I put into consideration the durability and versatility of the style and fabric to be used. Using sustainable materials in creating pieces and designs is a key factor that helps to encourage sustainability and commits one to slow fashion. I do a lot of research on suppliers of textile and fabrics who follow industry ethical practices on sustainability. In a nutshell, we make clothes that can be passed from one person to the other because of the quality of the material used.

What challenges did you face at the early stage and how did you solve them?

One of the major challenges I and my team faced was getting customers who understood the idea of purchasing garments using sustainable materials. It may be expensive buying a slow fashion garment, but pays off in the long run because it helps to reduce environmental pollution through washing, dyeing etc. We create consumer awareness by constantly talking to clients about importance of sustainability by using quality and durable fabrics. Another challenge was advertising the brand outside Nigeria. We were about to source for clients both within and outside Nigeria through word of mouth, referrals and social media.

Can you talk about any particular challenging project(s) you worked on and how you overcame the obstacles?

Personally, I have had quite some challenges on this career path, but I will mention a few. One challenge is getting accurate measurements to make to measure garments for clients abroad to ensure a perfect fit. I overcame that problem by doing a virtual meeting via zoom or WhatsApp with prospective clients to ensure the measurements are taken accurately.

Organising fashion exhibitions for our fashion students is another herculean task but with team work and dedication, we are able to pull through.

African attire is beginning to gain global attention and presence. Why do you think so?

African attire is rooted in cultural traditions and have deep historical and symbolic meaning. They are known for their unique and vibrant designs, which incorporate bold prints, bright colours and intricate patterns. These designs stand out and are visually striking, making them appealing to people around the globe. It is gaining popularity among influential celebrities and public figures around the world. Social media has also helped to showcase African designs and reach a global audience.

What are your hopes and ambitions for the brand for the future?

To build a healthy and sustainable fashion brand while maintaining its unique identity of fusing African style into contemporary designs in order to reach a global audience.