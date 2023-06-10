By Lukman Olabiyi

Ghana’s ambassador to Brazil, Prof. Abena Busia, Nigeria immediate ex- Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen and others have affirmed that Africa needed more of former governor of Ekiti state ,Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s wife, Bisi to strengthen the struggle of feminism in Africa and Nigeria.

They all gave the affirmation at a conference, tagged: ‘ Sisterhood Across Borders’ organised to celebrate 60th years birthday of Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, the wife of ex Ekiti State governor.

The event which was held in Lagos on Saturday, was also used to unveil two books written by the celebrant on feminism, titled: ‘ Demand and Supply’, and ‘A Tray of Locust Beans’.

All the guests at the occasion, especial foreigners eulogised Fayemi’s wife, for her contribution to the course of feminism in Nigeria and Africa.

The Ghana’s ambassador to Brazil, Prof. Busia recalled how her path crossed with Mrs Fayemi as feminist crusader, and how they worked together to contribute their quota to the struggle.

She described the former Ekiti State First Lady as passionate, fearless and courageous, whom more of her were needed for struggle against oppression and equality of women in Africa.

The country’s immediate ex- Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Tallen also showered encomium on Fayemi’s wife for her contribution and effort to alleviate poverty among women.

She thumbed up the former Ekiti State First Lady for her various meaningful projects and programmes meant to address issues affecting women and children during her rein in the state.

Others who also praised Mrs Fayemi’s contribution to feminism at the event included: Jeannette Pratt Eno, from Sierra Leone, Gertrude Anoh-Quashi, Director of operations, Africa Women’s Development Fund, Ghana, Sarah Mukasa, Director, Women’s Right Division Open Society Foundation -Africa, Taaka Awori, Board chair, African Women’s Development Fund and Professor Funmi Olonisakin, Vice-president, International Engagement and Service.