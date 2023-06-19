By Monica Iheakam

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has given reasons behind the suspension of Kwara State Athletics Association.

According to the AFN, Kwara Athletics Association violated Rule of 2.9 of the World Athletics Doping Rules.

Kwara Athletics Association has continued to make use of the services of coach Hammid Muritala, who was banned from athletics activities by the Nigeria Anti-Doping Committee.

Coach Muritala was for 10 years for anti-doping rules violation.

However, the banned coach continued to work for Kwara athletics association and was among the state contingent to the National Sports Festival held in Asaba, Delta State last December.

The AFN insists that the suspension will remain pending the outcome of further investigations.