In all science, error precedes the truth, and it is better it should go first than last

— Horace Walpole (1717-1797) English writer and politician

If we go by what our politicians (the major presidential candidates notably) are saying about each other this campaign season, we can’t but conclude that they are all ‘misfits’ for office in 2019. They have smeared themselves. They have used invectives dug from the gutter to paint themselves. They have cancelled one another from the log of men and women of integrity.

They have thrown away their gloves and bruised their faces with bare fists. They have either asked the umpire to stay off or have left the ring altogether to slug it out in the mud. Now it’s a bloody street fight all the way. When the vote is cast and the result declared, both the winner and defeated and spectator would be losers, none a victor, even if there is a coronation. Why? It would be a pyrrhic triumph, where you’d ask yourself if you haven’t run all this marathon race only to end up with a mistake as your leader.

But that is our cyclical experience. We hail our leaders when they come in. Soon, the scales fall off our eyes. We then begin to see them again in the soiled garment the opposing side put on them before the poll. Mistake or not, we are stuck with them for four years. Unless he resigns. Which is rare in our clime. Or unless he’s impeached. Which is uncommon.

Some worried compatriots have said that we don’t have to be glued to an underperforming leader for four years, if they wouldn’t leave on their own or allow themselves to be removed legitimately. They are suggesting a new constitutional provision to make way for midterm polls to serve as a referendum on a ruling party, as it is done in the United States near the midpoint of a president’s four-year term of office. Dissenting critics however argue that because it generates a lower voter turnout, a halfway ballot cannot be a valid or democratic gauge of the mood of the electorate.