As the 2019 elections draw near, President Muhammadu Buhari is now making it a pastime to assure Nigerians and the world that he is committed to credible polls. In the last one month, he has used almost every forum to say so, at the risk of sounding like a broken record. He has said the elections would be free and fair. He has said the polls would be transparent and credible. He also said the votes of Nigerians will count and their will would prevail in the elections.

With the frequency of these assurances, I am beginning to suspect that our dear President knows that Nigerians have doubts about the coming elections, especially since he is seeking reelection. It seems he knows that people are skeptical that the global standards of elections would be maintained in the 2019 elections, which explains why he is constantly making promises. If this is the case, President Buhari is absolutely right. Most Nigerians are not convinced that next year’s elections would be credible. The government’s claim that Anambra, Edo, Ekiti and Osun states’ governorship elections, which held between May 29, 2015, and now, were credible are being taken with a pinch of salt. This is so because there are controversies surrounding these elections. Apart from Anambra, the other elections, in Edo, Ekiti and Osun states, were challenged in court. Incidentally, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the elections in these states. The Edo case has been settled in court, but that of Ekiti and Osun states are still pending.

It is obvious that despite government’s promises and assurance, many Nigerians still have doubts. This should be a source of concern to government. It is not about what the opposition political parties are saying. It is about the feeling of Nigerians, who want to exercise their franchise and hope that their votes would decide who takes leadership positions at various levels of government, in the true sense of it. It is possible that government is sincere in its promises, but its assurances are not convincing. This is why

I believe the government lost an auspicious opportunity of reassuring Nigerians that it means well towards the coming elections by a singular act of indiscretion. The non-signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018 into law is a missed opportunity, as this has further re-enforced some people’s belief that credible elections are just being mouthed.