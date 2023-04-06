School management promises to fulfill requirements

By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Thursday placed Chrisland High School, Ikeja, on probation for one academic session to monitor adherence to safety policies and guidelines.

The state Commissioner for Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo disclosed while giving an update on the recent meeting between the management of Chrisland Schools and government agencies under the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection and safeguarding policy.

Last week the state government granted the school permission to allow final year students return to the classroom to prepare for the May/June 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Junior Secondary School Examination for JSS 111 students.

The meeting, which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State Safety Commission and Office of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and others which made up the Joint Task Force, directed Chrisland to delineate leadership functions as well as strengthen risk and safety management in all schools under its jurisdiction.

Also, the Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed the management of Chrisland Schools to urgently implement short and long-term reforms in school governance,

Furthermore, the school management has been directed to recruit a certified Risk Manager to conduct and render a detailed analysis of risk management of the group of schools and ensure all students, staff and stakeholders of the school affected by the death of the late Miss Adeniran are given psycho-social therapy and trauma counseling.

Adefisayo said, “The stipulated conditions are outcomes of official investigations and reviews by all the agencies that form the Task Force and an example of the usual conditions precedent to reopening schools closed for any form of infraction in Lagos State”.

The Managing Director of Chrisland Schools, Mrs Ibironke Adeyemi, who led Chrisland School management to the meeting, promised that the school will fulfill all requirements as directed by the ministry.

Recalled that autopsy report dated March 1st, 2023 revealed the cause of Whitney Adeniran’s death asphyxia and electrocution. The 12-year-old female student was electrocuted during her school inter-house school sports at Agege Stadium.