I used two strategies to neutralize the effect of the N150 million General Ibrahim Babangida, who was then military head of state, was said to have sent to the delegates from the North-East and North-West zones as well as Kaduna and Niger States in the North-Central, not to vote for Chief Moshood Abiola during the presidential primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Jos in March 1993.

I was able to do this because Mr. Oluwaseyi Adekeye, the Labour Editor at Chief Abiola’s Concord Press of Nigeria, who is alive for the verification of my story, was a delegate from the Egbado Division of Ogun State at the convention. So, he had the freedom of movement in the areas the candidates and delegates from all the 30 States in the country at the time and Abuja were sequestered.

We met when he came to the area where I was before programme of activities began. I briefed him on Babangida’s plan against Chief Abiola, our boss at Concord Press, and told him to go to the stand of one or two states in the North – West when voting began, to “see if most of those spied on would vote for Abiola or not.

He came about 20 minutes after the exercise started and told me none of the 30 delegates in Jigawa State he monitored included Abiola’s name among the three candidates they chose. Jigawa, which was next to Ogun State stand, was the state of Alhaji Sule Lamido, one of the northern leaders supporting Abiola and among those who reached an agreement with him that their delegates would vote for him.