It is not only members of the Mormon Church who are polygamous in Europe, the Americas and elsewhere outside Africa. Non-Mormons in plural marriage include Tran Viet Chu of Vietnam who had 14 wives and more than 80 children and Saleh al-Sayeri, a 64-year-old Saudi Arabian businessman married to 58 women who bore him 10 sons and 28 daughters. There are also a good number of polygamists in Mexico and Brazil in what is known as part-time husband situation.
Even King Henry VIII of England was a polygamist and bigamist for four months, as he married his second wife, Anne Boleyn on January 25, 1533 before his marriage to his first spouse, Catherine of Aragon was declared null and void on May 23.
Exordium
Before going into the subjects for discussion, I am having this prelude because of the significance of today in the existence of this column. It began this day eleven years ago, on Wednesday, December 19, 2007. This is the first time since then that December 19 will be on a Wednesday. The next time will be in 2029, then 2035 and 2046. So, this is the last time this column will appear on a December 19 because I won’t be writing it up to 2029.
I also seize this opportunity to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and my immediate younger brother, Pastor Adekunle Adedipe who were respectively 76 and 71-years-old two days ago. The President was born on Thursday, December 17, 1942 and Kunle on Wednesday, December 17, 1947.
Buhari is the second leader of the All Progressives Congress who share birthday with a sibling of mine. Eight months ago, in the columns of April 4 and 11, I felicitated with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was 65 on March 29 and my younger sister, Mrs. Adebola Adejoro who was 67 that day. Tinubu was born on a Sunday in 1953 and she on a Thursday in 1951.
2019 poll: Why God sent me to Atiku as his candidate (2)
I used two strategies to neutralize the effect of the N150 million General Ibrahim Babangida, who was then military head of state, was said to have sent to the delegates from the North-East and North-West zones as well as Kaduna and Niger States in the North-Central, not to vote for Chief Moshood Abiola during the presidential primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Jos in March 1993.
I was able to do this because Mr. Oluwaseyi Adekeye, the Labour Editor at Chief Abiola’s Concord Press of Nigeria, who is alive for the verification of my story, was a delegate from the Egbado Division of Ogun State at the convention. So, he had the freedom of movement in the areas the candidates and delegates from all the 30 States in the country at the time and Abuja were sequestered.
We met when he came to the area where I was before programme of activities began. I briefed him on Babangida’s plan against Chief Abiola, our boss at Concord Press, and told him to go to the stand of one or two states in the North – West when voting began, to “see if most of those spied on would vote for Abiola or not.
He came about 20 minutes after the exercise started and told me none of the 30 delegates in Jigawa State he monitored included Abiola’s name among the three candidates they chose. Jigawa, which was next to Ogun State stand, was the state of Alhaji Sule Lamido, one of the northern leaders supporting Abiola and among those who reached an agreement with him that their delegates would vote for him.
The first strategy was to get Seyi to go and inform Chief Abiola and the leaders of his group of Babangida’s plot against him and the outcome of the spying he carried out on the delegates from Jigawa State. Given this situation, Seyi and I made some suggestions. The first was for the pro-Abiola leaders in the North to go to the delegates from their states and ensure that their supporters who had not chosen all their three candidates included Abiola’s name.
Where they had chosen all their three candidates and did not include Abiola they were to get them to cancel one of the names and replace it with his. Or get such delegates to go for new forms and re – do the exercise with
Abiola as one of the three they would vote for. The implementation of our recommendation led to the situation in which some pro – Abiola leaders in the northern states filled the names of the candidates in many a delegate voting papers in same handwritings. This was one of the issues raised by Chief Arthur Nzeribe, the leader of the Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), a supporter of Alhaji Kingibe, in calling for the cancellation of the results of the SDP primaries won by Chief Abiola. This was because it was not free as a few people wrote the names of the candidates for most of the delegates.
To be continued next Wednesday
Phenomenal matriarch of the Adedipes, Falaes, Ade-Ojos & others (30)
The reigning Deji of Akure, His Royal Majesty Patrick Bankole Ogunlade Adelusi Aladetoyinbo, Odundun II, an archi- tect before he ascended the throne in June 2015, is a descendant of our Ilara-Mokin-born matriarch through his mother, Mrs. Omowunmi Aladetoyinbo of blessed memory. She was the daughter of late Pa Okira Adedipe, an elder brother of my dad and one of the earlier sons of our patriarch, High Chief Adedipe I, the Elemo of Akure (1867 – 1916).
In other words, Oba Aladetoyinbo and the current Elemo of Akure, High Chief Olusegun Okira Adedipe VI, the grandson of Pa Okira are first cousins. Kabiyesi’s mum was an elder sister of Elemo’s dad who went to glory two months ago on Friday, October 12 at the age of 92.
This is the first time in Akure’s history that a Deji and a High Chief would be first cousins. The Elemo is the third-in-rank in the Akure 19-man Kingmakers Council.
Next week: I will suspend our matriarch series to pay tribute to Mr. Ayodele Adedipe, 84, the pioneer chairman of the Elemo Adedipe descendants, Lagos branch who will be laid to rest in two days, on Friday, December 21.
