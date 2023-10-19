From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Nigeria Association of the Blind, Edo State chapter, has tasked Nigerians to show adequate care to visually impaired persons in the society for them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

The chairman of the association, Lucky Imafidon, made the call while marking the 2023 White Cane Safety Day Celebration in Benin City.

He said Nigerians must show care to the virtually impaired persons wherever they see them by helping them to cross the road and use the walkways.

Imafidon also said parents should not make life more difficult and complicated for the virtually impaired persons but help them develop their potential adding that if they can’t go to school, they can still learn skills as it will make them useful for themselves and the society at large.

While stating that it is very expensive to live with virtually impaired persons, he advised Nigerians to take adequate care of their eyes.

“Prevention is better than cure, see eye doctor twice in a year, early detection can prevent you from going blind.

” It is expensive to live with visual disability. Take care of your eyes”, Imafidon advised Nigerians.