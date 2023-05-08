From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Whiskey Mistress founder Adenike Isi Adeeko has restated that the organisation is commitment in promoting Nigeria’s rich heritage.

Nigeria, she stated, is a country known for its rich culture, diversity, and warm hospitality, and my business is built on these very principles.

Adeeko made this known in a statement released to journalists in Abuja yesterday.

According to her, the organisation is committed to providing their guests with the highest level of comfort and convenience.

“We offer a range of services that cater to all our guests’ needs, and top-notch amenities,” she stated.

“Our services are spacious and well-appointed, with all the necessary amenities to ensure our guests have a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

“We understand that our customers have different tastes and preferences, and this is why we offer a variety of packages options to suit every need and budget.

“Our dining options are also exceptional, with a range of cuisines to choose from, including local Nigerian dishes and our chefs are highly skilled and use only the freshest ingredients to prepare their dishes, ensuring that our customers always get the best quality food.

“We understand that our guests are looking for more than just a place to get relaxed and enjoyed themselves, and this is why we offer a range of activities to keep them entertained throughout their stay.

“In addition to our exceptional facilities and services, we pride ourselves on our warm and welcoming hospitality. Our staff is highly trained and dedicated to ensuring that our guests have an unforgettable experience.

“We go above and beyond to make sure that our guests feel at home and comfortable during their stay, and we believe that this is what sets us apart from other Night businesses in Abuja,in fact in Nigeria.

“Whiskey Mistress is committed to providing our guests with the best experience possible. We believe that our exceptional facilities, services, and warm hospitality make us one of the best night businesses in Nigeria,”Adeeko said.