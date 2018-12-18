Gilbert Ekezie

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was at the recent two-day crusade of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in Ijesha, Lagos.

The theme of the crusade was “Hope for the Needy.” The governorship candidate, who attended the event with some members of his campaign team, said he was at the Chosen crusade to seek prayers to succeed in his activities, especially the forthcoming 2019 election.

Sanwo-Olu noted that coming to the Lord’s Chosen was part of the consultations he had embarked upon, as such would help him to succeed, if he got elected as governor.

“I am a Chosen today, and we are here to seek for your prayers to succeed,” he told the congregants.

Sanwo-Olu, who later knelt down at the pulpit for prayers, explained that the assemblage of assorted opinions was necessary in order for him to capture the needs of the people.

He noted that different people had different problems: “To some, it is power, some, waste management, while others may be infrastructure. So, how do you solve all these? It is by going round and knowing what the people want.”

General overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, who presided over the programme, prayed for Sanwo-Olu and wished him well.

“For seeking the face of the God of Chosen, it shall be well with you,” the cleric prayed.

Muoka assured Nigerians that there was hope amid the various challenges confronting the country, pointing out that the prevailing political and economic situation in the country today had given rise

to multiplicity of needs. Consequently, he noted, the future had become so bleak as human efforts could no longer guarantee hope for the needy.

“Seeing the situation of man, God has decided through this programme to give hope to the needy,” he said.

He further explained that the interdenominational programme was not only to address the various needs of the people, but to also pull participants from depression into restoration and redemption:

“It does not matter the circumstances or what the people need, how long they have been in that

state of despondency and who is behind the predicaments. The assurance is that God has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of the needy as He did in the Bible days. So, if, since the beginning of the year, you have tried all you could and there seems to be no hope, you need not to worry, for God has designed the two days annual programme to bring hope for you and, by extension, the people of this country.”

Muoka explained that God Almighty, in a dimension never witnessed before, demonstrated His power to deliver people in all aspects of life.

“The crusade is also designed to deal with all spiritual obstacles that gave rise to all hopeless situations. It is indeed a refreshing spiritual solution to the economic and political uncertainty bedevilling Nigeria and, by extension, our generation. We are assuring you that, at the end, all pressures causing acute need shall be no more,” he said.

Muoka said the programme witnessed salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverance from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness.

He said many were healed of physical challenges such as paralyses, diseases, sicknesses, economic and political woes. He quoted from the Book of Isaiah to buttress his point.

Public relations officer of the church, Pastor Louis Chidi, said as Muoka led the congregation to God during the ministration, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his messages would break every yoke of the enemy that gave rise to their need.