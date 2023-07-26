By Brown Chimezie

Convener, Grow Orlu Project, Prince Nixon Okwara in this chat speaks on political happenings in Nigeria and expectations of Nigerians from the incubent administration.

What inspired the formation of Grow Orlu Project?

The Grow Orlu Project was founded on the principles of democratic values and the pursuit of a better future for Nigeria. It brought together a dedicated team of individuals who invested their time, energy and resources to ensure a free and fair electoral process that led to presidential and senatorial victories of All Progressives Congress candidates in Orlu zone. However, the sacrifices made by our team members came at a great cost.

So, are you saying that nothing has been done for the family of Captain Enoch, your general coordinator?

Yes. That is what I am saying. The tragic loss of Capt. Enoch, a visionary leader and a committed patriot has left an indelible void in our hearts. His untimely death is not only a tragedy to the members of his family but also a big blow to the entire campaign structure and the values that we hold dear. We mourn his loss and honour his memory as we continue to advocate for the betterment of our nation. I also want to highlight the ongoing threats and risks faced by many members of Grow Orlu Project. The dedication and determination demonstrated by our team during the election have made us targets of various forms of intimidation and violence. These acts not only undermine the democratic process but also place innocent lives in grave danger.

With all that you have said, what are you telling Bola Tinubu?

In light of these circumstances, we humbly appeal to Mr. President and the leadership of APC to address the following urgent matters. We appeal that the families of Capt.Enoch and other campaign members who lost their lives be provided with adequate compensation to support them during these difficult times. The other members who are lucky to be alive should be rewarded for their efforts in the last election. This gesture would not only serve as a token of appreciation for their sacrifices, it would also demonstrate the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens and ensuring justice for those who paid the ultimate price in the pursuit of democracy.

You also talked about members of your team not being able to move freely.

Yes. We urge the government to take immediate and decisive action to protect the lives of our campaign members who continue to face threats and intimidation.

We ask for enhanced security measures, including personal protection for those at risk, which would ensure their safety and also preserve their ability to participate freely in political activities. We also implore the government to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into the assassination of Capt. Enoch and other acts of violence being targeted at our members. We plead that the perpetrators of this ungodly acts be brought to justice. This will send a strong message that such acts will not be tolerated. We firmly believe that addressing these concerns is essential to upholding the principles of democracy, protecting the lives of the citizens, and ensuring the sustainable progress of our great nation. By providing adequate compensation to the families of Capt.Enoch and the other fallen comrades and also implementing robust security measures, the government can demonstrate its commitment to protecting those who bravely participate in the democratic process. We kindly request urgent attention to this matter as the safety and well-being of our campaign members continue to be at stake. We remain hopeful that the government under President Bola Tinubu will take swift action in addressing these concerns and provide justice to the families of those affected.