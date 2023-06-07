From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, explained that what he said in 2019 that he has become a godfather was misinterpreted and tear him apart from his predecessor.

The former governor who was received by his loyalists at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, said his words were that “I’ve handed over to the person I want and I am now a godfather,” saying the statement was misinterpreted and turned fight.

“I thank those of you that are following me. I am here today for reconciliation. What I did that you are loving me, I did it with those that turned themselves into enemies today. We did it together.”

Aregbesola who said he wouldn’t have become somebody if not for President Bola Tinubu who alongside some elders sent him to go and take over power from the opposition in Osun, said he was born in Ikare, in Ondo state where there was no medical personnel to take delivery and no hospital.

Speaking and singing in the Yoruba language, he sang, “We have plucked oriji leaf, whoever we have offended should forgive us, we plucked oriji leaf.”

He also boasted that nobody has met his achievement in Osun since he left, adding “If I mention the amount I spent in 2019, you will be surprised. After this, I will not beg anybody again. It is only God that I will beg. That’s why I’m singing that whoever felt offended by his actions should forgive us.

“In my mind, I don’t offend anybody and I don’t agree that anybody offended me. If anybody feel offended, that is why I’m singing the song. I didn’t ask anything from them. I didn’t beg for money,” Aregbesola added.

He had visited the palace of Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, and Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji before he returned to freedom park.