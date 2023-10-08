Hon. Jude Idimogu, the former lawmaker in Lagos State House of Assembly, who represented the lsolo/ Oshodi Constituency 11 in an interview with some journalists spoke on life after leaving the house, what he saw in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that made him support him all the way during the 2023 general elections and his next line of action.

Can you describe your life after your parliamentary duties In Lagos State House of Assembly?

For me it was a good experience being the first lgbo man that was in Lagos State House of Assembly. I spent eight years. It was a good experience. I learnt a lot, most especially on legislative matters. I also learnt about Southwest. I’m politically renriched with ideas, expertise, and skill that can enable me handle portfolios and assignments when called upon.

In the Assembly, you were an Igbo in the midst of the Yoruba. Did you have a fair play regarding the job you were asked to execute regarding your legislative duties and relationship with your fellow lgbo?

I came into the House from the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in 2015 and l was there for three years before l defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC ) . Then a PDP man, secondly an lgbo man, l called myself, minority inside minority. l’m also lucky that my wife is a Yoruba woman. They didn’t see me as a typical lgbo man. Because of my wife, they regarded me as an inlaw. Even when l made some mistakes, they looked it as an error because they took me as part of them. When l moved to APC, l had all the privileges. What actually mattered was that l was given a fair hearing and the opportunity to do the lawmaking aspect l was elected for. I got responsibility, in terms of committees. In the house, whatever Committee you find yourself, you do your work and appreciates the owners of the land.

How did you relate with your colleagues in the House?

We related very well. l also learnt humility knowing that it’s always good to be humble, no matter where you find yourself. When you are humble in your dealing with your colleagues, most especially when you know you are an lgbo man among other tribes, you cannot claim any right with them. Your mind will even tell you that. Whatever you deserve, they will surely give you.

From your perspective, were the lgbo descriminated against?

Politically, yes; but again, I will say, it’s not perculiar to them. When it comes to politics, most especially when operating outside your original place of birth, you should know your limit. Several times I was told ‘this is not my home,’ sometimes that I should go back to my state. In that circumstance, you are not seen as one of them. By being humble, tolerant and patient l was able to work with them. They saw it as doing me a favour. Some of them will ask, point plank, if we were in your state, will you allocate anything to us?

Would you say the governor then carried the Igbo people along?

We didn’t have issues with the governor per se, but l will say, the relationship was not too cordial, regarding appointments. As at today, all the appointments they have done, no single Igbo man, even within Arewa, none for now. There is this hostile feelings that the lgbo worked against the party, especially in these last elections. However, the fact remains that it is not all the lgbo that worked against the party; some of us who belong to APC, did our very best to support our governor to where he is today. I keep saying this: he does not expect all the lgbo to be behind him. Again, for the lgbo, their brother, Peter Obi, was contesting; they had this feeling that their brother can also become President and do well; it’s all politics. For people like me in APC, we worked for our party. I knew our party would win. I knew that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge as President. I know that no matter how they look at it, APC would retain Lagos State because it is their stronghold and they are on ground and doing relatively well, in terms of infrastructure and governance. In politics, people make their choices. Just like we Igbo in APC supported our party. Yes, some Yoruba voted for Labour Party. Because we are Igbo, even those of us, who voted for our party, APC, were taken as supporters of labour. This is not good enough. The election was not like this in 2015 and 2019. The 2023 election in Lagos State was highly competitive, most especially between the three ethnic groups, Hausa, Yoruba and lgbo. I also tell my lgbo brothers that this is Lagos; no matter what, there is a ruling party here and it will be unfair, if you are working against them, they will not be too happy with you. Naturally, nobody will be too happy to see you working against him and his interest. Let me use this opportunity to tell Lagosians to let bygone be bygone. Let us be good citizens that we have been. Election has come and gone; let us work together the way we used to and move forward.

What were your major challenges as a legislator?

The major challenge for a legislator is funding. Your constituent will expect you to do one or two projects for them. The electorate hardly know the difference between the executive and the legislature. They sometimes look at us as the ones that repair roads.It’s a big challenge. They don’t know that the governor is the one that deals with development, infrastructure, amenities and road construction. Since they hardly see the governor and the commissioners, they see us as the governor, and therefore make demands and put pressure on us. This makes us to sometimes go out of our way to look for resources to meet their needs.

What was you worst challenge?

Complaints about land grabbing, land issues were daunting. When such matter came, I couldn’t tackle them alone. Every petition and complaint is directed to the Speaker of the House, who will assign it to various ad hoc committees.

You worked With Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his predessor, Akinwumi Ambode. How will you describe them?

They are two different people, Ambode was called Mr. Project, friendly and focused on what he wanted to do. In terms of relationship, it was good. He took interest in the things that benefited Lagosians irrespective of ethnic background. He wanted and gave his very best to Lagosians. Governor Sanwo-Olu is a good guy, a little quiet, but doing his best for Lagosians. He is also friendly. He has done very well, in terms of governance and relationship with every Lagosian irrespective of tribe.

Being an Igbo in APC working for a Yoruba candidate, how did you cope with your fellow Igbo?

It was tough, but some Igbo showed understanding knowing that some Yoruba also supported Peter Obi.

However, I knew that Asiwaju would win and do well. I saw him as someone who has the competence, experience and goodwill. Amongst the three leading candidates, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and him, l felt Asiwaju was the best. I am an APC person; there’s no way l can get involved in anti-party activities. Asiwaju is the most capable.

Why do you believe so much in Tinubu?

From all indications and what he achieved in his first 100 days in office, you will know he is the best man for the job. This is what I tried to let people see, prior to the election. Tinubu is a good brand, someone who will go the extra mile to restore Nigeria’s lost glory. l’m happy that l am one of those who campaigned for him. And God made it possible for him to win. Today, l’m proud that all our efforts were not in vain. I’m so happy that since he became President he has not disappointed us. He may not change everything for the better immediately. Rome was not built in a day, l know that with time, Nigerians will feel a big respite economically and otherwise during the governance of President Tinubu.

You said he will restore Nigeria’s lost glory. How?

Nigerians have started seeing things from my perspective. He was in India recently to woo investors and we all read what transpired in that trip, likewise his recent trip to the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America. He will revive the tourism sector and security. With all these in place, it will increase the influx of investors and tourist into the country.

If you are asked to go on a journey with President Tinubu, which direction will you face?

You know he is a talent hunter. l cannot dictate for him which journey he may want me to go with him. I’m a chartered account and an ex -banker. I’m in tune with finance, though l love marketing. As a former lawmaker, l’m exposed in the area of economy and banking, Wherever he feels l can work with him, why not; l’m willing to and will gladly serve my nation.

Service in a multi-ethnic place, like Lagos State has no doubt broaden your horizon. How can that help you on your way forward, incase.you are call to serve?

Lagos is a mini-Nigeria where you have every tribe represented. Operating in Lagos, I have learnt a lot. l have mingled and learnt from leaders, those who are better than me. The experience is enriching.

What will you tell Nigerians about Asiwaju?

Let’s have hope and trust in him; let’s be patient with him. He is the best man we have. Let’s give him all the support he needs. Asiwaju to me is God-sent to Nigeria. He needs our massive support and prayers. Remember what he said, that he had not come to take from Nigerians, but to serve, to fix this nation. He has all it takes to do these, but he cannot do that alone. All hands must be on deck and we must be patient with him and give him some time.