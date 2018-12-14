Making housing affordable to the teeming population in the housing deficits is a tedious task that glares the government of Nigeria in the face. Government of Nigeria cannot lay claim that it is not aware of the huge housing deficits in the country. The problem has been the will to halt the spending binge in other sectors and see what could be done to salvage the housing sector. A lot of things are open to government in this direction if it really wants to curb the scourge that has remained undaunted. For government to support the creation of affordability in the housing sector, it must unlock the lands whether in the urban or in the rural areas. Land has remained the major factor that raises the cost of building housing in Nigeria. In cities, this cost of land is more noticeable because of demand for land and various things that follow. To reduce the land cost, the best thing cities can do is to make more land available for housing, preferably land that puts poor people near opportunities. Siting affordable housing on the outskirts of town runs the risk of cementing poverty, rather than alleviating it.

An expert who considered the challenges that face housing relating to land recommends that cities should pursue transit-oriented development (housing built around new lines and stations), open up unused public land, and have policies designed to get development started quicker (like higher taxes for land that sits idle). Inclusionary planning, meanwhile, allows developers to build more densely in return for commitments to make more affordable housing available.

Another factor that is very imperative whenever housing and building is concerned is building materials. Majority of times, when a beginner considers the cost of procuring building materials, he becomes discouraged to continue. In this regards, government needs to regulate price of building materials and liberalise importation of some that are must use but not locally produced. A new report forecasts a growing shortage of reasonably priced housing in the coming decades, based on current migration and income trends. This is owing to the increasing wide gap between the rich and the poor and the desire for the poor to migrate to the city in search of greener pastures. Although, they run to the city, they don’t meet affordable housing instead, what they meet is unaffordable and scarcity. One expert defines affordable as 30 per cent of income, and its 440 million figure includes 200 million existing households in developing countries, 32 million households in advanced economies living in substandard housing, and 100 million households that are finding it hard to meet their costs. On top of that, it expects 106 million households to join the ranks of the stretched by 2025. That has huge implications for society. The report said, for families lacking decent affordable housing, health outcomes are poorer, children do less well in school and tend to drop out earlier, unemployment and under-employment rates are higher, and financial inclusion is lower.