From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it has rescued no fewer than 19,000 trafficked persons since 2003.

It added that about 32 persons had been convicted of various crimes related to human trafficking between January and May, 2023.

Its Director of Intelligence and Public Enlightenment, Josiah Emerole, spoke at at a one-day national learning, experience sharing and policy brief dissemination on combating human trafficking and unsafe migration in Abuja.

The event which was held under the project titled: ‘Scaling up prevention of human trafficking and unsafe migration through traditional and new approach

was organised by Women Aid Collective (WACOL) with the support of Swiss Government, managed by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

Emerole, who noted that all hands must be on deck to curb illegal migration and human trafficking, expressed worry that criminal elements now capitalise on Nigerians’ desperation to move out of the country.

“When you talk about the volume of illegal migration in Nigeria, if anybody tells you that there is a genuine data, the person will be lying to you because irregular migration, trafficking are all clandestine crimes. What this means is that when they are happening, you may not know.

“But over the years, NAPTIP, for instance, on human trafficking, has rescued over 19,000 Nigerians. We have also intercepted many people from making this dangerous journey, and several people have been prosecuted.

“This year alone, between January and now, about 32 people have been convicted.”

Speaking on prosecution, the NAPTIP spokesperson said prosecution of suspects suffer setback many times because the victims are not willing to speak out.

Meanwhile, a former Controller-general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, identified bad governance as a major factor promoting illegal migration and trafficking.

While stressing the need for the

media, civil society and law enforcement agencies to make sure that they work together to combat this crime, he said Nigeria do not have any law to stop anybody from living country.

H said: “Trafficking is not only a matter of crime, good governance is a major issue. I could remember when we started NAPTIP, my young daughter, who is also now a mother used to ask me, do they try to pick people from London to Nigeria?

“And that was a big question for me because it doesn’t happen. I believe it we continue to have leaders who are committed to do good to the people, I am sure trafficking will reduce in Nigeria.

“Nigeria does not have laws to stop people from living. Some strict countries in the world have what we called exit visa, that means before you leave the country, you need to get a visa to leave but Nigeria does not have exit visa, which means that any immigration officer or law enforcement officer at the border must allow anyone who has a visa to leave the country otherwise you get a court case.”

According to him, migration should be regular and must be safer for everybody, adding that the world must negotiate peaceful transfer of labor.

On her part, WACOL Executive Director, Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, expressed concern that one of every four Africans trafficked is a Nigerian, observed that the country is not doing enough in terms of prevention..

According to Ezeilo, Nigeria is hugely affected as both a source country, a transit and destination for human trafficking.

She said: “I believe we’re not doing enough prevention, because prevention is key to curbing human trafficking, and also addressing the root causes because if you look at the push and pull factors, you will find that poverty, youth unemployment, security issues, inequalities,exclusion, conflict, even corruption, all fuel and exacerbate human trafficking.

“One out of every four Africans trafficked is Nigerian, and in my role as UN United Nations Special Rapporteur on human trafficking for six years, I can’t imagine that in all the countries I have travelled to you must find a Nigerian in trafficked situation.

“I feel that yes, we have NAPTIP and they are doing an excellent job within the little money available to it. But I think we need to scale up and we need to realize that this is one thing that give Nigeria a bad name around the world.

Migration adviser, Swiss Federal Dept. Foreign Affairs FDFA Peace and Human Rights Division, Christian Brugger, noted that importance of community level engagement cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, the fight against Trafficking in Persons can onty be won by a “Whole-of-Society” Approach, adding that traditional and religious leaders must lead the way in protecting their community members who look up to them.