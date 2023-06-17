From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said the solutions to the various problems currently bedeviling the country reside within the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mabel Oboh, disclosed this at the stakeholders meeting where the party took stocks of its activities in the just concluded presidential election with the view of repositioning it for winning further elections in the country.

She said anchoring its charge on unity, which symbolizes the handshake insignia of the party, representing the people’s party, it is on a rescue mission to unbundle the agencies of rancour and recriminations in a country that has suffered terribly under various administrations.

Oboh said they have also resolved that the party would remain focused and will not allow any form of distractions while focusing on offering solutions and strategic pathways as a strong opposition party.

While giving further insight into the purpose of the stakeholders meeting, Oboh stressed that, the party noted that there was the need to equip the leaders with the right strategies for future success of the party after the challenges faced from unscrupulous persons during the last general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party while looking at the current economy reality in the country, said they share in the pains Nigerians are going through at the moment due to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“We empathized with Nigerians as everyone is further affected by skyrocketing inflation and unstable economy due to the abrupt fuel subsidy removal which has now become a central stronghold for everyone, whether rich or poor”, Oboh added.

On the part of the Chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT), Dr Mani Ahmed, he expressed confidence that the ADC as a party, is poised to be a constructive opposition party in the country.

Present at the meeting are Dr mani Ahmed, ADC chairman Board of Trustees, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, ADC National chairman, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Former ADC presidential aspirant and others.