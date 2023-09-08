Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Vice Chancellor of the Taraba State University (TSU) Professor Sunday Bako has disclosed that the university management has fully implemented the 50 % fee reduction policy for the students of the institution as directed by Governor Agbu Kefas.

Bako, who gave the clarification while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo on Friday said that the management has bought fully into the policy as it is aimed at making things easier for the people and the management of the institution, who have the interest of the people at heart, welcomes the development wholeheartedly.

The University Don clarifies that the tuition fee had been reviewed by the university council from N50,000 to N70,000 before the governor’s directive to slash it by half and has now pegged the fees at N35,000 only now.

“We have fully implemented the 50 % reduction of the university tuition fee as directed by His Excellency Dr Agbu Kefas. The council in it’s 30th meeting held on December 22, 2022, reviewed the University tuition fee from N50,000 to N70,000. The governor’s pronouncement came on July 27, 2023. The university has now reduced it’s fee from N70,000 to N35,000,’ he said.

Professor Bako, who further disclosed that the governor has approved the contract for the renovation of a block of student’s hostel, said that the gesture will address the accommodation deficit faced by the students of the university.

He also said that the university, in utilizing it’s little Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has renovated another block of student’s hostel as part of measures in ensuring the provision of hostel accommodation for students.

He said that the contractor had just handed over the completed hostel to the university management, adding that the university would begin allocation to students very soon.

While reacting to allegations that the University has doubled the cost of hostel accommodation, Bako said that contrary to the rumours making the rounds, the University has also reduced the cost of Hostel accommodation by half

The vice chancellor further said that the cost of hostel accommodation is N12,500 as against the old N25,000.

“We are deeply encouraged by the commitment of His Excellency Dr Agbu Kefas in improving the quality and standard of education particularly the university. He has graciously approved the renovation of a block of hostel to ease student’s accommodation challenge. On our part, we will continue to key into his vision of transforming our institutions.

” We have already implemented his fees reduction policy by 50 percent. Even the N25,000 accommodation cost has being reduced to N12,500″ he said.