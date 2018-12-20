Borno Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Ibrahim, said one of the two female Boko Haram bombers nabbed by the command is the wife of Mamman Nur, a factional leader of the terrorist group.

The teenager, who was identified as Fatima Muhammed Kabir, was arrested recently along with another woman, Amina Salihu at Borno Express Motor Park.

Their mission, NSCDC said, was to carry out an Improvised Explosive Device attack in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said an NSCDC official, who posed as a captured Boko Haram Amir, was the one who interviewed the women.

The commandant spoke at the commissioning of the newly donated equipment by the United States Department of State, in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, yesterday.

Ibrahim said many Boko Haram members have surrendered their arms and renounced their campaign of terror through the command’s civil approach to issues.

“More than 40 Boko Haram members have surrendered through the command. We have handed them over to the military for rehabilitation under the Operation Safe Corridor. “We are able to convince them to surrender their arms and accept meaningful de-radicalisation and reintegration opportunity offered them by the government.

“During their stay in the command, they said they now prayed five times a day, as against when they were fighting in the forest,” he said.