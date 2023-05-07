There was great excitement yesterday when the newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla took centre-stage on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, standing between William and Kate and their children as adoring crowds cheered the slimmed-down Monarchy.

The King and Queen appeared with a select group of senior royals as The Mall was swamped by tens of thousands of cheering supporters. The royal couple waved to gargantuan crowds before a RAF flypast, which had to be scaled back to just helicopters and the Red Arrows because of the heavy rain in London.

The Mall was a sea of people, many of whom sprinted to get close to the Palace and catch a glimpse of the King and Queen following their historic coronation watched by 100 million people on TV worldwide.

Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne.

Once again Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte stole the show with some enthusiastic waving and pointing as the jets flew over the Palace to roars. But their uncle Prince Harry decided against going back to Buckingham Palace and was driven straight to Heathrow Airport to jet home after a 24-hour stay in the UK to get back to California on his son Archie’s fourth birthday today.

At another scene of the coronation activities, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte and her mother Kate, Princess of Wales wore matching Alexander McQueen dresses at the Coronation

The Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, looked incredible in their coronation dresses at Westminster Abbey.

The dress and cape worn by the young princess, who turned eight this week, made of ivory silk crepe with ivory stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, to signify the four nations.

While her mum Kate also looked elegant in a similar stunning ivory silk crepe gown, which featured silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs also to represent each of the four nations.

Instead of a tiara, the mother and daughter duo wore matching Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen Headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

While the pair completed their ensembles with white shoes and swept their locks back into a chic updo for the historical occasion.

In a touching nod to her late mother-in-law, the Princess wore a set of Diana’s pearl and diamond earrings for the occasion.

The Princess’ has long chosen to wear Alexander McQueen for significant moments in her life.

She has worn the fashion brand on numerous occasions, most notably choosing its creative director Sarah Burton to design her wedding dress.

The four flowers of the home nations – English rose, Scottish thistle, Welsh daffodil and Irish shamrock – were embroidered onto the dress.

Kate donned pearl earrings that were gifted to Diana before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

The mother-of-three previously wore the jewellery, left to William and Harry, at the BAFTAs in 2019. They feature a double curve of various cuts of diamond, with a hanging pearl.