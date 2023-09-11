Thousands of manufacturing industry professionals are preparing to attend Propak West Africa 2023 as the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing and food processing sectors opens its doors for its highly anticipated 10th edition from Tuesday 12th – Thursday 14 September 2023 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

According to Mr Jamie Pearson, Marketing Director, Afrocet Montgomery, organiser of the exhibition, “Propak

is expected to host its biggest event ever to mark the special 10th edition which will see more than 5,000 visitors attending to discover innovations from over 200 brands showcasing their latest equipment and solutions with exciting live machine demonstrations taking place on the exhibition floor.”

As well as the exhibition, the conference programme will take place this year in partnership with KPMG Nigeria, African Packaging Organisation and Institute of Packaging Nigeria with a series of sessions carefully put together with the needs of the industries in mind.

A host of key industry experts will lead discussions and presentations on some of the pertinent issues affecting the manufacturing sector and highlighting new opportunities for businesses.

Over the years, Propak West Africa has grown to be recognised as the number one platform uniting the industries in the region.

Many of the leading local and international companies and organisations operating in the industry have shown continuous support for the purpose that the event serves.

This year, Propak is giving special recognition to a number of these companies who are also once again exhibiting this year acknowledging them as official 10th Edition Propak Pioneers, including companies such as AFRA International, BOBST Africa, Lohia Corporation, Neofyton, Newlord Nigeria, Sacmi, Speciality Adhesives and Coatings, Veepee Group, Vista to name just a few.