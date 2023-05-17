From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amidst rising tension over the zoning, Yusuf Gagdi, has said aspirant for the Office of Speaker of the House of House of Representatives, were yet to hear from the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

A group of seven speakership aspirants had formed a coalition codenamed G-7 to fight against what they described as an attempt to impose a speaker on the Green chamber.

On the controversy surrounding the zoning of positions, he said he was convinced that the arrangement as announced by the APC was not Tinubu’s idea.

Gagdi, who is also a member of the G7, noted that the group is committed to ensuring that one of them becomes the Speaker. He stated that when you zone and tie the zoning to an individual, you make a mockery of the system.

According to him, it is unjust to cede two presiding officers positions in the North West while the North Central has none despite its contribution to the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

“Up till today, I don’t believe that what is happening, the president elect is aware of it. Or it is his own idea. No. That is why we kept attacking, challenging the party. It is the party that issued the thing. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised that he will reward loyalty and commitment. He won only one local govt in Kaduna State – Birnin Gwari.

“In a state where you won only one local government, you are giving speakership to that state. I think it negates the principles of the President- elect. What the party did has contradicted the promise and commitment and way of politics of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because he looks at what you bring to the table and reward you. We are not against anybody. We are not even against the President-elect, because as far as we are concerned, we have not heard anything from him. We have not heard anything from him whether he has zoned , whether he has endorsed a particular candidate..”

Responding to questions on whether the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and Abass, has reached out to the aggrieved aspirants, he replied: “I don’t think Tajudeen Abbas even has my number. I don’t think so. I don’t think he wants to get it. If he says he is reaching out to us, tell him I said he is not reaching out to us. And I’m not using this to plead that he should reach out to me. For the VP-elect, yes, he is my father! I think I reached out to him”.