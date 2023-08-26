• Nothing’ll gladden Ndigbo’s hearts than IPOB leader’s freedom

• Group, youths salute Reps’ call for his release

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation also said that nothing would gladden the hearts of Igbo people than the unconditional freedom of the self-determination agitator.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke on the heels of the call by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with security agencies on the spate of insecurity in Isiukwuato/Umunnochi federal constituency of Abia State for Kanu to be released unconditionally, said the move was part of efforts to address security challenges in the South East.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee, Obinna Aguocha, stated at the investigative hearing organised by the panel in Abuja, that addressing security challenges in the zone would begin with government’s adherence to the rule of law, justice and inclusion of the zone in the Nigeria project.

Ogbonnia expressed gratitude to the federal legislators for realising that without security there can never be progress, pointing out that the group had continued to push for Kanu’s release to restore peace and security in the zone.

“Realising that the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu is something that Ohanaeze has been talking about, so there is nothing that will delight Iwuanyanwu much more than releasing Nnamdi Kanu because that has been the stand of Ohanaeze. Whatever is the issue we will handle it diplomatically and politically. Political solution will solve the problem. Continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu does not help matters because it helps to create tension in the South East and increase the insecurity in the region.

“Two points I am trying to make. One is to thank them and secondly to respond to the call made by Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to release Nnamdi Kanu. The third one is that we are prepared to guarantee that Nnamdi Kanu will be of the required conduct,” the Ohanaeze spokesman stated.

For the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the ad-hoc committee’s pronouncement was a clarion call.

President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem said the call if implemented, will put to rest all forms of insecurity that have raised ugly head in the zone.

According to Ibem, criminal elements who had used the unlawful incarceration of the IPOB leader as an excuse to commit crime will lose their criminal enterprise and be forced to leave the zone. Ibem said: “We sincerely welcome the call for the immediate unconstitutional release of Nnamdi Kanu with two arms.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to heed to this passionate call of wisdom and release Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody.”

Eminent Nigerians including Igbo leaders and groups have continued to push for Kanu’s release.

Wife of Late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu, within the week said Kanu should be released since he had declared free by a competent Nigerian court.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, who spoke at the Annual National Conference and Convention of the American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) in Dallas, Texas in USA, pleaded with the Nigerian Government do the needful in the interest of peace and justice.

However, Ojukwu noted that the initial nonchalant attitude of Igbo leaders towards Kanu’s illegal rendition and continued incarceration contributed greatly towards inflaming the tensions within the South East region today.