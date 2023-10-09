By Brown Chimezie

Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, has declared that engaging youths in wealth creation ventures would end the migration of youths abroad in search of jobs.

He said this at a thanksgiving ceremony held in his honour in Badagry by supporters in his constituency to felicitates with him on his appointment.

He said a lot of opportunities abound in Nigeria, and what was required was how to harness the youthful talents to grow the nations economy.

While urging youths to shun vices that could put them in bad lights, he said no amount of handouts would be enough to meet the needs of millions of unemployed.

He, however, said his office is open and he was willing to support youths with vision to attain their dreams.

“Handouts of three, four thousand naira can’t really change a life but if four-five youths can come together to set up small scale business, my office will be willing to partner with such youths to grow their dreams.”

And by the time this venture is replicated and our youths empowered, japa syndrome would disappear from our public space and mind,” he said.