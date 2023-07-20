•Appeal to bandits to accept govt’s amnesty

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the request by the Military for a free hand in dealing with terrorists and other criminals in the country, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, has accepted the offer of the Soldiers to rid their communities of criminal elements.

At a press briefing yesterday, Eze elect of Orsu Ihiteukwa, and chairman Odimma Orsu Initiative, Ezekiel Nwokedi, said that his people were tired of running away from their own homes because of the activities of gunmen.

He said before arriving at the decision to invite the military, a two-week ultimatum was given to the bandits to repent and embrace the amnesty programme offered by the State Government. The monarch on behalf of the Orsu stakeholders has therefore, enjoined the people of the area to show maximum cooperation with the military and shun fear throughout the exercise.

“We of Odimma Orsu, and the entire people of Orsu LGA,once again express total commitment to the restoration of law and order, peace and security of life and property across the length and breadth of the LGA.

“ To this end we area aware of recent orders issued by military high Command to appropriate personnel to takeover troubled communities, tackle the criminals making life unbearable for residents and indigenes of such communities for the soonest restoration of law and order, peace and tranquillity. We have accordingly approached the military authority to offer the cooperation of law abiding ,peace loving Orsu people who are willing to accord them the assistance necessary for the success of the mission.

“Consequently, Odimma Orsu Initiative calls on the good people of Orsu not to be afraid and /or run helter skelter whenever they set their eyes on military personnel and other government security agents on patrol in various parts of the LGA.

“Contrary to mischievous propaganda disseminated by the criminals and their collaborators, soldiers and other Government security agents are our friends not enemies . The aim of the military officers coming into Orsu is to foster peace ,enhance security and restore normalcy.

“ As concerned leaders and critical stakeholders in Orsu ,we once again plead with some of our youths,who have been integrated into the inglorious activities of bandits and criminals operating in Orsu to repent and embrace the amnesty programme of the state government before it becomes too late for them,” Nwokedi said.