From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director General of the National Senior Centre (NSCC), Dr Emem Omokaro, has reiterated the will of the Centre to cater for the wellbeing of older persons.

Omokaro made the commitment at a roundtable meeting with banks and related institutions on the production of identity cards for senior persons, yesterday in Abuja

She explained that the cards which is done in partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), would give leverage to older person in the health, transport, and financial sectors.

According to her, senior citizens of income category would be able pay fewer taxes than the rest of the country.

She said banks would be able to offer CoT free Banking and extra interest rate on fixed deposits.

She noted that senior citizens should get exemption from some taxes such as VAT and banks should be able to offer priority services, higher returns on investments, door to door verification of documents and Separate counters or queues.

“Card will be used for payments, Identification and Access other services.Provide Financial inclusion for the unbanked senior citizens.Have 10-year validity period.

“Free Medical and Dental treatment at government hospitals and discounted treatment at private hospitals.

“Vaccinations and others health services at cheaper rate.Discounted services at Pharmacies. Quick service delivery in the hospitals.

“Senior citizens should get priority hearing dates at our courts combined with the faster response time.Reduced phone charges: Senior citizens should be able to enjoy special packages from network providers.

“Old age homes should be able to offer services at a reduced fee.More straightforward passport application: Issuance of passport of senior citizens who want to visit their children abroad or access medic care should be done without delay. Access to social security intervention. Discount on Utility bills,” she said.