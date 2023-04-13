From Uche Usim

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday, said it was not conducting recruitments at the moment, warning the unsuspecting public to be wary of a fake recruitment portal inviting

“eligible members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon”.

The acting Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Dr Isa Abdulmumin, reckoned that the fraudulent website listed requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN). “The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment

exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

“Accordingly, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates. Please be guided accordingly”, he warned.