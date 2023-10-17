• Osun, Ekiti, Ondo upbeat on bumper harvests

By Chinelo Obogo, Lukman Olabiyi, Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has raised the alarm that Nigeria is heading to a devastating food crisis

In a series of posts on his verified X handle, the former Anambra State governor said attacks on farmers by armed and terror groups have continued to hinder food production, food supplies and therefore, threatening to push the country deeper into a devastating hunger crisis.

He also said lack of adequate investment in agriculture contributes greatly to the food crisis in Nigeria noting that if the vast fertile lands in the North is put into productive agricultural use, it would produce enough food for domestic consumption and exports, which can give the country more revenue than it can generate from oil.

“As the global community marks World Food Day today, we must remind ourselves of the present food crisis in the nation, and seek urgent steps to salvage the people from further hunger and starvation. Food crisis has remained a serious challenge facing many households in Nigeria as the country is reported, by Global Hunger Index, to be facing a serious hunger level.

“With more than half of the population living in poverty, a report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has shown that over 90 million Nigerians face food insecurity, thus posing obstacles to a healthy population and human development. In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria ranked 109th out of the 125 countries measured, showing we currently battle high levels of hunger.

“Reports have it that Nigeria’s food inflation rate in August 2023 was about 30 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Consequently, a vast majority of Nigerians spend the entirety of their disposable income on food, which is often hardly enough. The horrible spate of attacks on farmers in Nigeria by armed and terror groups have continued to hinder food production, food supplies and therefore, threatening to push the country deeper into a devastating hunger crisis. Lack of adequate investment in agriculture also contributes greatly to the food crisis in Nigeria.

“I have maintained that the vast fertile lands in the North, if put into productive agricultural use, will produce enough food for domestic consumption and exports, which can give us more revenue than we generate from oil. The government, therefore, must invest heavily in agriculture, to ensure sufficient food production for Nigeria,” he said.

Governments of Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states have reiterated their commitment towards boosting food security in their states and ensuring bumper harvests in the approaching dry season farming.

Adegbemisola Fayoyin, permanent secretary of Osun Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said the state would soon commence distribution of seedlings, fertilisers and other farm inputs in preparation for dry season farming.

She said the government had started making preparations for dry season farming and would roll out plans immediately after the rainy season.

“The ministry is also awaiting some support from the state government in the area of funds so we can hit the ground running. Our targets are mostly poor women farmers; we want them to get seedlings and other farm inputs for dry season farming,’’ she said.

Fayoyin also said the ministry was working on measures to address post-harvest loss in the state.

The permanent secretary said once the rainy season ended, the state would focus on the dry season farming and also ensure seedlings, fertilisers and other farm inputs get to peasant farmers in the state.

Adeolu Ayanwale of the Department of Agricultural Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University, said availability of tractors and other farm inputs would guarantee food security during the dry season.

He expressed concern that many farmers were still cultivating lands and harvesting crops manually.

Moreso, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti recently disclosed his government’s plans to improve agricultural productivity through provision of improved seed and seedlings, fertiliser and enhanced extension services to guarantee food security in the state.

Oyebanji, who spoke while presenting the state’s 2024 budget to the state Assembly, said the plans also included expansion of rural and feeder roads to boost the distribution of agricultural produce to both existing and new markets, and also deepen the agricultural value-chain.

Commenting on the declaration and assurances by the governor, a commercial farmer, Olarewaju Ajiboye, advised the state government to distribute agricultural inputs, especially fertiliser, directly to farmers, and not through any individuals.

He said there was also a need to make the food reserve agency robust while also making the National Food Reserve Agency functional.

However, stakeholders in Ondo State, lamented that the state government seemed not well prepared to assist farmers during the approaching dry season farming.

Speaking in Akure, Abayomi Monilari, president of Ondo State Farmers Congress, said the impact of the state government had not been felt by the farmers and called on the Federal Government to deal with the farmers’ body directly to enhance food security in the country.

Monilari, Ekiti chairman of AFAN, said it had become imperative for all farmers in the state to prepare themselves for the dry season rather than relying on the government.

Oborevwori: Flood, water pollution hampering food production

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has identified flood and water pollution as factors hampering food production and called on the Federal Government and the United Nations to tackle the menace to ensure food sufficiency in the country.

He made the call at the 2023 World Food Day celebration with the theme: ‘Water is life, water is food, leave no one behind’.

Represented by his deputy, Monday Onyeme, Oborevwori said although water makes up over 50 per cent of our bodies and covers about 71 per cent of the earth’s surface, only 2.5 per cent of water is fresh, suitable for drinking, agriculture and for most industrial uses.

He said Delta State was blessed with an environment suitable for agriculture, fish production and its value chain.

“With land that is suitable for the cultivation of virtually every crop, the state has 17,698 square kilometres of land mass with 1,770 square kilometres that is made up of freshwater swamp and 5,840 square kilometres of mangrove swamp.

“However, pollution is a major challenge that is hampering full utilisation of water resources in our state and the country in general.

“Due to pollution as a result of oil exploration activities, we cannot fully harness the abundant economic potential of our rivers and rivulets. It is common to see waste dumped in rivers and streams.

“Poor water quality is affecting our people, the economy and the environment. This is an area that the Federal Government and the United Nations should tackle if we are to have full benefits of our water resources today and in the future,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori also said flood had become a recurring decimal in Delta and most other states of the country, adding that “this has made farmers not to be sure if they will have full economic benefits from their yearly activities in the area of cultivation of crops or engaging in fish farming.

“The loss by farmers, as a result of flood, cannot be quantified as its psychological effects on our people are enormous. Our state, Delta, is listed among the states that will be affected by flood this year. As a government, this warning has become important, though, the State Emergency Management Agency and the State Flood Disaster Management Committee have put measures in place to mitigate the effects of flood on our people, should it occur.”

Collaborate with other states, Sanwo-Olu tells Lagos farmers

Amid high cost of food stuffs, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged farmers in the state to collaborate with their colleagues in other states to enable them bring their produce and sell in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said the government has integrated plans to bring about infrastructure and funding to ensure food sufficiency and security in the state to encourage farmers.

Stating his administration’s commitment to ensuring that food is always affordable and accessible to the state’s residents, Sanwo-Olu said: “We know the prices of food items have gone up, but with interventions like these, such as bringing market close to the consumers, am sure all the produce brought here today will be picked up and bought.

“We have a robust integrated plan of ensuring that food sufficiency and food adequacy in Lagos is secured. Since food security globally is becoming an issue, as a government, we need to have a market for the farmers and we need to help our residents.”

Sanwo-Olu said the celebration is to encourage farmers in the state, adding that farming is important to his administration to ensure food is affordable and accessible for all.

Affirming that his government fully supports farmers in Lagos, the governor added: “The event is to come out and encourage our famers and all the interventions they have, using the appeals project. They have added a lot of value and some of them are even for exports.”

The governor said his administration is building the largest food hub in West Africa and that phase one of the project would be commissioned next year to ensure food sufficiency and security in Lagos.