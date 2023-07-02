From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Labour Party (LP) chairmanship candidate for Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State in the forthcoming election, Onaghise Osaretin Daniel-Ero, yesterday, said primary healthcare delivery would top his agenda for the people of Oredo.

He disclosed this during his political campaign flag-off ceremony in Benin City.

Daniel-Ero said health has always been wealth but as a human being, one is bound to fall sick and when such happens, it is important that one gets accessible healthcare adding that when such is not available, it becomes a challenge and that he stands to correct that in Oredo.

“We are going to also talk about good primary healthcare in Oredo.

“If you watch very well, there is no good primary healthcare in Oredo that is functional though we have some on the ground there are some that are not functional but this time around, we are going to make sure the old ones on the ground will be functional and we add to it so that the common person around, will not always run to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) or run to the Central Hospital.

“What Panadol can actually cure in your area, you start running to the Central Hospital no, we are going to make health a top priority,” Daniel-Ero said.

The chairman hopeful while decrying the archaic ways in which the local government has been run over the years, said the world has gone digital and that the council must not be left behind in the scheme of things, thus, the council under his tenure, will be technologically be driven for the purpose of transparency and accountability.

“You see, over the years in the council, there have been different chairmen coming in, but no innovation.

“It has always been the same thing repeatedly over the years but this time around, we are going to come up with new ideas of doing things.

“For example, the issue of you going to the council, you want to get your local government of origin, you have to go through the receipt process, they signed the receipt and give to you, we are going to push those things out for proper accountability.

“We will come up with hi-tech, we will come up with technology on how to do this for proper accountability so that we can get a better result from it.

“So these are the things we are going to put in place,” Daniel-Ero.