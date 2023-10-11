From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The executive vice-chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has assured Nigerians that the commission is driving initiatives for the full deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria.

Danbatta disclosed this, Thursday, at the NCC Day held during the the 18th Abuja International Trade Fair, organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), recently.

Speaking on behalf of the EVC, director of consumer affairs Mr. Umar Alkasim, stated that as of August 2023, there were 220,715,961 million active mobile subscriptions in Nigeria, while Teledensity was 115.63 percent at the same time.

Additionally, he said the number of active Internet subscribers was 159,034,717 Million with broadband penetration at 45.57 per cent as at August, 2023.

“In this new environment, the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses depends on their ability to leverage on new technologies by acquiring the necessary digital skills to do business on an international scale. This in turn benefits the economy financially.

“Already, 5G spectrum licenses have been issued to companies for rollout. It is important to state that the 5G network will bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities to communications services in Nigeria. I am happy to inform you that licensees have kicked off the commercial launch of 5G network in some cities across the nation.

“More importantly, it is also our commitment, at NCC, to continue to provide a level-playing ground for operators to thrive, promote investment and delivery of innovative services to individual consumers and business owners by ensuring enhanced consumer quality of experience. “ Danbatta stated.

He further assured that the Commission was working assiduously with various stakeholders including the consumers, to see how more businesses can embrace digital platforms for delivering their services to the consumer.

“ As a regulator, we also ensure we constantly inform you, the consumers, on how to be protected to prevent cases of online fraud or avoid consumer falling victims of cybercrime antics while in their legitimate use of the Internet.” The EVC stated.