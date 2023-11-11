From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe, has reiterated his commitment to shaping the talents of young Africans, especially those in the entertainment industry.

Wigwe stated this after endorsing the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), and sponsoring the 2023 Globe Awards’ ‘Best Short Film’ category.

In a statement by the Head of Public Relations and Media for AFRIFF 2023, Latasha Ngwube, he said: “As we deepen our footprint across the continent, we will continue to invest in the future, share knowledge across the continent, and provide opportunities for young talents to thrive and measure up to their counterparts around the world.

“The Access ecosystem will continue to work tirelessly towards shaping a world where creatives have the platforms they need to shine, where Africans believe in the power of their dreams, and where creativity becomes one of our continent’s leading exports.”

Billed to hold on Saturday, November 11, Ngwube said the Awards will also serve as the curtain closer for the week-long celebration of the best of African cinema.

According to him, past recipients, including Wanuri Kahiu, Gordon Napier, and Keni Ogunlola, have gone on to achieve significant milestones, with Ogunlola’s “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” going on to earn global acclaim.