From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Board Chairman of ProHealth HMO Limited, Gabriel Okonwa has reiterated the commitment of the organisation to always cater for the wellbeing of stakeholders.

Okonwa, who stated this recently at the 13th Annual Meeting of the organisation in Abuja, said he would put machinery in place to meet the needs of investors.

He said the year under review was one of mixed fortunes for the Company; Profit before Tax (PBT) increased from Thirty Million, Four Hundred and Twenty Six Thousand and Fourteen Naira (N30, 426, 014) to Forty Million, One Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, Three Hundred and Forty-One Naira (N40, 125, 341), representing a thirty-two percent (32%) increment, but the Company’s revenue in the area of its core business decreased by one percent (1%) from Nine Hundred and Sixty-Two Million and Five Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Naira (N962, 005, 710) to Nine Hundred and Fifty-two Million, Four Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety-Two Naira (N952, 419, 192).

He noted that other sources of income decreased by five percent (5%) from Sixteen Million, Six Hundred and Two Thousand and Twenty-Eight Naira (N16, 602. 028) to Fifteen Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Two Naira (N15, 754,952).

The total revenue accruable to the company reduced from Nine Hundred and Seventy-Eight Million, Six Hundred and Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Eight Naira (N978, 607, 738) to Nine Hundred and Sixty-Eight Million, One Hundred and Seventy-Four Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Nine Naira (N968, 174, 149), representing a one percent (1%) decrease.

However, he added that there was a marginal increase in the total assets from Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine Million, Five Hundred and Twenty-Six Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty-One Naira (N999, 526, 781) to One Billion and Twenty-Three Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Eighty Naira (N1, 023, 973, 280), representing a two percent (2%) increase.

Earlier, Secretary of the firm and Legal Adviser, Barr. Christian Ikebundu informed stakeholders that new members of the Board of Directors were inaugurated by the Board that includes Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo, Innocent Eremionkhale as non-Executive Directors and Professor Gabriel Obiamaraije Chinedum, Okenwa as Board Chairman.

He added that the new members joined the Board with many years of experiences in various fields for the betterment of Prohealth HMO limited company.